Primo Biotechnology Wins 2026 Taiwan BIO Award, Eyeing Radiotheranostics Market with Primo-X Platform

Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a pioneering Taiwanese startup specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, has officially been honored with the "2026 Taiwan BIO Award – Startup of the Year". We are thrilled to announce that on day one of the exhibition, Primo Biotech has been officially honored with the prestigious "Outstanding Startup Award" at the opening ceremony. Our ultimate goal is to transform Taiwan from an import-dependent consumer into a leading creator of technology platforms and a premier supplier of radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a pioneering Taiwanese startup specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, has officially been honored with the "2026 Taiwan BIO Award – Startup of the Year". This prestigious recognition highlights Primo’s innovative capabilities and growth potential in cancer precision medicine, radiopharmaceutical development, and its platform-based business model.Since its inception in 2021, Primo has centered its core strategy around the Primo-X Theranostics Platform, championing an integrated "theranostics" approach: “It starts with precision diagnosis and ends with precision therapy.” Primo is dedicated to building an independent, comprehensive radiopharmaceutical ecosystem in Taiwan by seamlessly integrating drug discovery, GMP manufacturing, clinical translation, hospital integration, and international market expansion.A Leading Force in Specialized RadiopharmaceuticalsPrimo stands out as one of the few advanced nuclear medicine enterprises in Taiwan that simultaneously possesses capabilities in radiopharmaceutical production, clinical research, GMP manufacturing, clinical translation, and commercialization. Capitalizing on the global rise of " Radiotheranostics " in oncology, Primo actively engages in international nuclear medicine affairs, such as the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). The company has also forged strategic partnerships with multiple global and industry peers to continually strengthen its expertise in medical imaging, radionuclide supply, drug licensing, clinical translation, and international market penetration.To date, Primo's breakthroughs have garnered numerous accolades, including the National Innovation Award, TAIPEI Prominent Enterprise Award, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Potential Startup Award, alongside research and development grant support from the Department of Economic Development. Transitioning steadily from R&D to productization and commercialization, Primo has successfully laid down robust foundations spanning nuclear medicine supply, product revenue streams, hospital channels, contract manufacturing, clinical translation, and international collaborations." See what you treat. Treat what you see." – Expanding the Oncology Pipeline "The future of cancer treatment hinges not just on the availability of drugs, but on whether we can see the disease first, and then treat it with absolute precision," stated Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, Chairman and CEO of Primo Biotechnology. "This is the core conviction behind Primo’s philosophy: Precision Therapy Starting with Precision Diagnosis.In its clinical R&D pipeline, Primo has established prostate cancer as its initial therapeutic focus, rolling out PB01 (a precision diagnostic agent) and PBT01 (a therapeutic radiopharmaceutical) to form the company’s flagship theranostic product portfolio.• PB01 is a PSMA-targeted precision imaging diagnostic drug currently in the TFDA regulatory approval phase, with an upcoming launch expected in Taiwan.• PBT01, the therapeutic radiopharmaceutical counterpart, has completed preclinical safety and efficacy evaluations along with three batches of process validation. Plans are currently underway to initiate Phase I/II clinical trials in Taiwan.Simultaneously, Primo is expanding the clinical potential of the PB01 series into new indications and advancing pipeline candidates like PB012 for precision cancer diagnostics. This highlights that PB01 is not merely a standalone diagnostic product, but a vital gateway for the Primo-X platform to extend into diverse clinical oncology settings. All product development, clinical trials, and market rollouts will strictly follow official regulatory review and approval processes.Enhancing Sovereign Drug Resilience and Asia-Pacific ExpansionDr. Huang further emphasized the strategic nature of these resources: "Radiopharmaceuticals have short half-lives and cannot be stockpiled, making them time-sensitive strategic medical assets. Aligning with the national strategy for drug resilience and localized radiopharmaceutical production, Primo is actively implementing local manufacturing to mitigate Taiwan's high reliance on imported therapeutic nuclear medicine."Looking ahead, Primo has mapped out a clear three-tiered business model:• Short-Term: Generate steady product revenue and secure hospital channels through existing nuclear medicine supply, contract project manufacturing, and CDMO services, while preparing for the commercial launch of PB01 upon TFDA approval.• Medium-Term: Advance precise theranostic R&D and clinical footprints driven by PBT01 clinical trials and the continuous expansion of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines and indications.• Long-Term: Leverage the Primo-X platform as a core engine to drive cross-border licensing, co-development, and market expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, establishing Taiwan as a pivotal innovation and supply hub for radiopharmaceuticals."Primo is not just developing a single nuclear medicine drug," Dr. Huang concluded. "Our ultimate goal is to transform Taiwan from an import-dependent consumer into a leading creator of technology platforms and a premier supplier of radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region. We want to make advanced radiotheranostics a highly accessible, precision medicine option for more patients worldwide."

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