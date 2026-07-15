Roadway Moving Named Official Moving & Storage Partner of the Chicago Bulls, Expanding Nationwide Presence

Roadway Moving Named Official Moving & Storage Partner of the Chicago Bulls.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving , a national moving, storage, relocation, packing, and logistics company serving residential, commercial, interstate, and international customers across the U.S., today announced a new partnership with the Chicago Bulls, becoming the team’s Official Moving & Storage Partner . The partnership marks another milestone in Roadway Moving’s national expansion and growing presence in key U.S. markets, including Chicago, where the company has been serving customers for the past year.Chicago represents one of Roadway Moving’s fastest-growing markets and serves as a strategic hub for the company’s Midwest expansion. The partnership reinforces Roadway Moving’s commitment to serving residents, businesses, property managers, and corporate relocation clients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.As part of the partnership, Roadway Moving will receive prominent in-arena branding and fan engagement opportunities throughout the season, connecting the brand with one of the most iconic franchises in professional sports and one of the most passionate fan bases in the country.The partnership brings together Roadway Moving, a national moving and storage company operating across New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, and other major U.S. markets, with one of the NBA’s most recognized franchises, the Chicago Bulls. The collaboration supports Roadway Moving’s continued expansion strategy while increasing brand visibility among consumers, businesses, and sports fans nationwide.Founded in New York City in 2008, Roadway Moving has built its reputation on delivering premium moving and storage experiences with a hospitality-first approach. Over the past year, the company has expanded operations in Chicago as part of its broader nationwide growth strategy.“We’re proud to partner with the Chicago Bulls, an organization that is deeply woven into the culture and identity of Chicago,” said Ross Sapir, Founder & CEO of Roadway Moving. “As we continue expanding our national footprint, building a presence in Chicago has been a major priority for us. Aligning with a franchise that represents legacy, and community allows us to further connect with Chicago residents while continuing to deliver the elevated service experience Roadway is known for.”“One of our priorities is to connect our fans, and that starts here in Chicago,” said Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President of Revenue & Strategy, Chicago Bulls. “With Roadway Moving’s growing investment in the city, we look forward to working together to provide legendary experiences for Bulls fans inside and outside of the United Center.”In addition to in-arena visibility, the partnership will include digital and social media activations, promotional opportunities, and fan-focused experiences throughout the season. Roadway Moving provides local moving, long-distance moving, interstate relocation, office relocation, commercial moving, international moving, packing services, custom crating, white-glove transportation, and climate-controlled storage solutions for customers throughout the United States.With operations across major U.S. markets and an expanding national presence, Roadway Moving continues to invest in partnerships that strengthen brand awareness while supporting customers through residential, commercial, and long-distance relocations nationwide.About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider and the Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees. The company completes more than 30,000 moves annually, operates a fleet of more than 265 trucks and tractors following its latest expansion, and employs more than 700 people nationwide. Roadway Moving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured with federal and state authority for local, interstate, and international relocations.Roadway Moving maintains:• 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate• 94.6 Net Promoter Score (NPS)• 93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)• 2.5% claims ratioHeadquartered in New York City, Roadway Moving operates company-managed facilities across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle.The company provides residential, commercial, and international relocation services, including professional packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items. Roadway Moving operates more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, including climate-controlled storage in New York.Roadway Moving is the Official Moving & Storage Partner of the Chicago Bulls and the New York Yankees.The company maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi, and holds an A+ rating and is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau.

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