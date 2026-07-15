Express English Celebrates Veteran Teacher Patricia A. Williams on Publication of Debut Novel 'Blind Eye: Myopic'

Blind Eye: Myopic," the debut novel by Express English teacher Patricia A. Williams, published by Austin Macauley Publishers UAE. Express English, a KHDA-approved language training institute in Dubai, UAE.

After nearly four decades teaching in the UAE, Express English instructor Patricia A. Williams publishes her debut novel with Austin Macauley UAE.

Teaching English in the UAE has given me forty years of stories, students, and inspiration. This novel grew out of that journey.” — Patricia A. Williams

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express English, a KHDA-approved language training institute based in Dubai, UAE, has congratulated its long-serving English teacher, Patricia A. Williams, on the publication of her debut novel, "Blind Eye: Myopic," released by Austin Macauley Publishers UAE.

An American educator who has lived and worked in the UAE since 1986, Ms. Williams began her career as a music major in the United States before moving abroad and retraining as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher. She holds an MA in TESOL from Middlesex University, Dubai, and has taught across the UAE's private and public sectors for more than 38 years. She currently teaches at Express English in Dubai.

"Blind Eye: Myopic" (general fiction, 228 pages, ISBN 9789948641384) follows Jane "JC" St. Claire, a Harvard-trained archaeologist whose dream posting in Egypt turns dangerous when she learns that someone will stop at nothing to keep her from uncovering the truth about her own bloodline - forcing her into an unwanted search for her heritage. The novel is available in paperback and eBook through Austin Macauley Publishers UAE, Amazon.ae, Jarir, and other major retailers.

Ms. Williams was recently honored at an event organized by Sandooq Al Watan, the philanthropic organization operating under Erth Zayed Philanthropies. She and her family received the award on May 14, 2026 for their outstanding contribution to community life in the UAE. The event was part of a campaign led by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan. To mark the occasion, students and staff at Express English held a celebration in Ms. Williams' honor at the institute's branches, where a book reading and signing were held.

"Teaching English in the UAE has given me forty years of stories, students, and inspiration. This novel grew out of that journey, and celebrating it with my own students made the moment complete," said Patricia A. Williams.

Express English Language Training Centre is a Dubai-based language training and exam-preparation institute, accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and an official IELTS test partner with IDP Dubai. Known for its team of qualified native British and American teachers and its communicative, real-life teaching method, the institute welcomes more than 5,000 students each year across its three Dubai branches, Business Bay, Port Saeed (Deira), and JLT. Its programmes span General and Business English, public speaking, accent training, and preparation for IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, OET, CELPIP, SAT, and ACT, alongside private, kids', and online classes, with 95% of students improving by at least one CEFR level.

For more information, visit expressenglish.ae.

"Blind Eye: Myopic" by Patricia A. Williams is published by Austin Macauley Publishers UAE (Sharjah Publishing City) and is available in paperback and eBook: https://austinmacauley.ae/book/blind-eye

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