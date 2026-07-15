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CENTCOM Conducts Morning Round of Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a morning round of strikes against Iran at 7:30 a.m. ET on July 15.

CENTCOM launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The strikes further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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CENTCOM Conducts Morning Round of Strikes Against Iran

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