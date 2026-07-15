As Women Redefine Financial Success, Jessica Perrone's HerFinIQ Community Continues to Grow

Jessica Perrone's Free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up

Jessica Perrone's free July 21 HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up empowers women with practical financial education, confidence, and a supportive community. ✅

The most powerful investment women can make is in their own financial education. Confidence grows with every informed decision.” — Jessica Perrone, AFC®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women are investing in themselves like never before—not just professionally, but financially. As conversations around financial independence, entrepreneurship, and long-term wealth continue to gain momentum, Accredited Financial Counselor® (AFC®) and former Wall Street professional Jessica Perrone is helping lead that conversation through a growing community built around financial confidence.On Tuesday, July 21, at 12:00 p.m. EST, Perrone will host the next free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up , bringing together women from across the country for an interactive virtual conversation focused on building financial knowledge, asking honest questions, and supporting one another along the journey toward financial independence.More than another financial webinar, the monthly gathering has become a place where women connect over the real-life money decisions they face every day—from navigating career changes and investing to paying off debt, building wealth, and creating financial security."We're seeing women realize that financial confidence is just as important as professional confidence," said Perrone. "They want to understand their money, make informed decisions, and surround themselves with people who encourage that growth. That's exactly what this community is about."Rather than focusing on quick financial wins or intimidating industry jargon, HerFinIQ encourages practical conversations that help women build confidence one decision at a time. Each month, new attendees join returning members who value having an ongoing place to learn, share experiences, and continue growing together.As interest continues to build, the HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up reflects a broader shift: women are no longer waiting for someone else to teach them about money. They're seeking out education, accountability, and community on their own terms."The goal has never been to simply teach financial concepts," Perrone added. "It's to help women believe they belong in every financial conversation and give them the confidence to build the future they want."Event DetailsWhat: HerFinIQ Money Meet-UpDate: Tuesday, July 21, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. ESTLocation: Virtual (Zoom)Cost: Complimentary with advance registrationWomen interested in attending can reserve their free spot at https://meetup.herfiniq.com About HerFinIQHerFinIQ is a financial education platform dedicated to helping women build confidence, clarity, and control over their financial futures. Through courses, workshops, community programming, and practical financial education, HerFinIQ makes complex financial topics approachable so women can make informed decisions and build lasting wealth. https://herfiniq.com/ About Jessica PerroneJessica Perrone is a former Wall Street professional, Accredited Financial Counselor(AFC), founder of HerFinIQ, and financial educator dedicated to helping women become confident Wealth-Creators. Through financial education, national media appearances, speaking engagements, and community initiatives, she helps women master the language of money and build stronger financial futures.

Jessica Perrone on PIX 11

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