VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA Project.

SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA . VR Corporatenext Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro . Chairman, Founder, President and CEO of VR Corporatenext

SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA is a Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises.

ROMA, ROMA, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VR Corporatenext , a leading worldwide Corporate Advisory and Intergovernmental Affairs firm founded in 2015 by Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro, proudly announces the establishment of SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA , a landmark mastery project designed to connect international enterprises and organisations with Italy, actually one of the most vibrant and opportunity-rich industrial landscapes in the world.SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA serves as a comprehensive framework and practical gateway for global businesses, investors, Institutions, and innovation centres seeking seamless access to Italy’s industry, manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, sustainability, and pivotal development sectors.The initiative serves as a strategic platform connecting enterprises and investors with Public and private stakeholders to create an integrated network that accelerates partnerships and investment opportunities. By facilitating high-value collaborations between Public and private actors, it empowers national and Foreign Direct Investment/Businesses to achieve, scale, and thrive across Italy and Europe, supported by deep Institutional engagement, regulatory expertise, and bespoke market-entry and growth advisory services.Italy deploys an ambitious array of Fiscal and Financial Incentives to drive Innovation, Transition, Transformation, Research, Technological Shift, Competitiveness, Science Advancement, Employment, Real Estate, Social Development, Tourism, Rural and Agri-food Infrastructural Development, a comprehensive and concrete boost system to encourage National and Community growth, as well as a better Mediterranean/European environment; this project, standing arm to arm with Italian and European Institutions, aims to become the first global investment benchmark adopting a comprehensive sweeping offer for anyone decides to establish and develop a journey in the Country.SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA, supporting both Government and enterprises, leverages opportunities for 4.0 and 5.0 Industry, Transition Plans and Targeting, R&D, Innovation, and Design Tax Credits, Patent Box Regime, Special Economic Zones, Employment and Labour Incentives, and several other Tax Credits, capital investment and broad financing tools. This program, reaching considerable and significant non-repayable funds for the majority of ventures and initiatives, remarkable Tax Credits, boundless Tax Credits in every single step, financial and technical grants in all tangible and intangible processes, through protected and expert-supported pathway combined with VR Corporatenext’s expertise in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Project Finance (PF), B2B, B2G, and G2G frameworks, enable efficient market entry, risk mitigation, sustainable localisation, comprehensive facilitation for rapid and compliant establishment and scalable development.Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro, Chairman, Founder, President, and CEO of VR Corporatenext, stated: “In today’s complex global economy, successful market access demands more than commercial intent; it requires strategic vision, institutional alignment, and expert navigation of incentives and regulations. SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA embodies our commitment to bridging national and international ambition with Italy’s industrial excellence, delivering tangible worth through protected chains, structured finance, and long-term partnerships”. The project and its governing Committee are led by Giovambattista Scuticchio Foderaro, who also oversees the organisation’s Departments and Divisions, the CENTER for GLOBAL STUDIES & Applied Sciences, and the Scientific Committees.VR Corporatenext, accredited with key bodies including the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the European Union Council and the Presidency, NATO, the United Nations, and others, supports enterprises, investors, and Governments worldwide by leveraging an extensive technical structure and cross-functional expertise. The organisation delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to complex global challenges across Corporate Architecture, Intergovernmental and Institutional Pathway, Research and Development, Executive Assessment and Management, Financial Solutions and Budgetary Design.SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA positions participants at the cutting edge of Italy’s and the EU’s industrial renaissance, maximising the value of their capital through financial clarity, operational excellence and wide-ranging sustainability. Italian and International enterprises interested in exploring these opportunities are invited to connect with VR Corporatenext’s specialists.SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA . VR Corporatenextcorporate@vrcorporatenext.com+39 06 92 92 73 24MEDIA RELATIONS & PRESS OFFICEVR CORPORATENEXTmedia@vrcorporatenext.com

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