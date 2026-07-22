Go Ocean Launches New Private Island Buyout Experiences in the Maldives

Maldives Private Island aerial view Maldives Private Island

New offering gives travelers the opportunity to reserve entire private island resorts for families, celebrations, retreats, and luxury group escapes

MALé, MALDIVES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Ocean has announced the launch of its new Private Island Buyout Experiences , offering travelers the opportunity to reserve an entire private island resort in the Maldives for fully customized group travel experiences.Designed for families, milestone celebrations, corporate retreats, weddings, wellness escapes, and luxury group getaways, the new offering allows guests to enjoy the exclusivity of a private island with personalized planning and curated experiences tailored to their group.Unlike traditional resort stays, private island buyouts provide travelers with complete privacy, dedicated service, and the flexibility to customize nearly every aspect of the experience from dining and excursions to wellness programming, entertainment, and special events.“The Maldives has always represented the ultimate escape, but private island buyouts take that experience to an entirely different level,” said Hassan Nasir, Owner and CEO of Go Ocean. “Today’s luxury travelers are looking for more privacy, personalization, and meaningful shared experiences with the people they travel with most. This offering allows groups to create something truly unforgettable in one of the most extraordinary destinations in the world.”Through its new buyout program, Go Ocean works directly with clients to match them with private island properties based on their group size, travel style, budget, and preferred experiences. Options may include:• Multi-generational family vacations• Destination weddings and celebrations• Corporate incentive trips and executive retreats• Wellness and yoga retreats• Friends and luxury group escapes• Diving and adventure-focused travel experiencesGo Ocean also assists with customized itineraries, villa configurations, private transfers, dining experiences, excursions, and concierge-level planning support.There continues to be a strong demand from travelers seeking ultra-private luxury experiences in the Maldives , particularly among groups looking to travel together while maintaining exclusivity and flexibility.With access to a curated collection of luxury resorts and private island experiences, Go Ocean aims to simplify the planning process while creating highly personalized journeys tailored to each group.For more information about Go Ocean’s new Private Island Buyout Experiences, visit:

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