AMCD’s Disease Vector Education Center Strengthens Accessibility Efforts as a New Certified Autism Center™

As part of a county-wide accessibility initiative, DVEC joins the effort to make St. Johns County a Certified Autism Destination™.

Earning this milestone toward becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is more than a designation; it’s a commitment.” — Dr. Rui-De Xue, director of the Anastasia Mosquito Control District

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disease Vector Education Center (DVEC), Anastasia Mosquito Control District of St. Johns County, Florida, receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this accreditation, DVEC staff completed autism and sensory training to better prepare them to welcome and assist all visitors to the science center, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

DVEC serves as a platform for learning and collaboration for students, educators, healthcare professionals, disease vector & pest control professionals, and community members. Through its programs and resources, DVEC aims to support greater awareness and understanding of the prevention of vector-borne diseases and pests, and to contribute to creating a safer and healthier environment for all.

“Earning this milestone toward becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is more than a designation; it’s a commitment,” said Dr. Rui-De Xue, director of the Anastasia Mosquito Control District. “We want every guest to feel comfortable, engaged, and inspired when visiting the DVEC. This training gives our staff the confidence and knowledge to create meaningful experiences while strengthening our role as an inclusive community resource.”

Optimized resource allocation and reduced service recovery costs are direct benefits of operational efficiencies, often seen because of certification. Driving direct bookings, building guest loyalty, and expanding the definition of “accessibility” are tangible results that help organizations expand their reach and serve a larger market.

In addition to the training and certification, DVEC is committed to enhancing accessibility through initiatives such as:

⚫ Providing accessible routes, accommodating sensory needs, and proactively planning for guest-specific support

⚫ Exploring ways to accommodate guests with mobility considerations, providing sensory breaks, offering quiet zones, and equipping staff to adapt programming in real time to individual needs

⚫ Looking into exhibit accommodations and enhancements

The DVEC is committed to implementing thoughtful, proactive accommodations: low-sensory spaces, sensory kits, flexible activity formats, and staff trained in real-time sensory-inclusive engagement.

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects Disease Vector Education Center’s commitment to creating a more welcoming and accessible environment for all visitors,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “By prioritizing autism and sensory training, the organization is helping increase accessibility throughout St. Johns County and ensuring more individuals and families can confidently engage in educational experiences and community resources.”

DVEC joins a growing number of tourism and recreation-related organizations in the area to complete certification as part of a larger initiative led by the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, aiming to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. This initiative will ensure that the area offers multiple certified options for learning, entertainment, recreation, and lodging for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, AMCD’s Disease Vector Education Center is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About the AMCD’s Disease Vector Education Center

The Anastasia Mosquito Control District of St. Johns County houses the Disease Vector Education Center (DVEC), a special biological/public health science center devoted to teaching the public and professionals about disease vectors, and their surveillance, prevention, and control. For guests of all ages, the center provides hands-on activities, live insect & fish exhibitions, interactive exhibits, and outreach initiatives. With its mission to promote awareness and inspire curiosity, DVEC supports both local residents and visitors through engaging experiences that highlight the importance of biological and public health science in everyday life.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.