Lisa Davis, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Digital Transformation, AI And Inclusive Technology Leadership

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Executive, Board Leader, and Author Draws on More Than Three Decades of Experience to Guide Organizations Through Digital Evolution and Champion the Advancement of Women in TechnologySan Diego, California – Lisa Davis is a distinguished technology executive, board leader, and digital transformation strategist with more than 30 years of experience driving innovation across government, academia, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations modernize enterprise systems, implement emerging technologies, and create measurable operational impact through strategic technology leadership.Lisa began her academic journey at Syracuse University, where she studied computer engineering and developed the technical foundation that would shape her future career. Over the course of three decades, she has held senior executive and Chief Information Officer roles within complex, mission-driven organizations, leading large-scale technology initiatives and guiding teams through periods of significant transformation.Known for her ability to connect technology strategy with organizational goals, Lisa has built a reputation for translating emerging innovations into practical solutions that improve performance, efficiency, and long-term growth. Her leadership experience spans multiple industries, allowing her to bring a broad perspective to the challenges organizations face in an increasingly digital world.Today, Lisa serves as the Founder of Davis Core Advisory, where she advises Fortune 500 boards, startups, and executive teams on artificial intelligence adoption, digital transformation, and leadership strategy. Through her advisory work, she helps organizations navigate technological change while ensuring that innovation remains aligned with business objectives, organizational culture, and human-centered leadership principles.In addition to her advisory practice, Lisa serves in multiple board and leadership roles, including positions with Pager Health, Movius, Saltgrass Capital, and Progress Partners. Her board experience reflects her commitment to helping organizations embrace innovation, strengthen governance, and prepare for the future of technology.Lisa is also a recognized author of The Only Woman in the Room, How To Win In A Workplace (Still!) Built for Men, where she shares lessons from her career navigating male-dominated industries. Through her writing and advocacy, she highlights the importance of creating stronger pathways for women in technology, leadership, and executive roles.Lisa attributes her success to grit and perseverance toward her goals. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to pushing forward, embracing challenges, and staying focused on her vision. She believes individuals already possess many of the qualities needed to succeed and encourages professionals to trust themselves, take opportunities when they arise, and confidently step into leadership spaces.Her advice to young women entering technology is to believe in themselves and avoid shrinking to accommodate others’ expectations. Lisa emphasizes the importance of authenticity, confidence, and recognizing the value of their own perspectives and expertise.According to Lisa, one of the greatest challenges and opportunities in technology today is increasing the representation of women, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technology fields. While the lack of representation remains a significant challenge, she also views it as an opportunity for women to help shape the future of innovation and create more inclusive technology ecosystems.At the center of Lisa’s leadership philosophy are integrity, honesty, and authenticity. She believes effective leadership is built on trust, transparency, and the ability to remain genuine while guiding organizations through change.Beyond her executive and advisory roles, Lisa is deeply committed to advancing inclusive leadership and workforce transformation in the age of artificial intelligence. She is actively involved with organizations including 50/50 Women on Boards, Athena Alliance, T200, and Extraordinary Women In Tech, where she continues to support leadership development, mentorship, and greater representation in technology.Through her speaking, writing, mentoring, and advisory work, Lisa Davis continues to champion the idea that successful digital transformation is not solely about technology—it is about people, culture, and creating equitable systems where diverse talent can thrive. Her career reflects a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and empowering future generations of leaders to shape a more connected and technologically advanced world.Learn More about Lisa Davis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-davis-1 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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