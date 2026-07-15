OPOC.us Appoints Ron Dull President and Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate National Growth

OPOC.us appoints Ron Dull as President, COO to help accelerate national expansion to meet employer demand for healthcare cost management & workforce solutions.

As demand for our One-Point-of-CARE model grows nationwide, Dull's expertise will help us accelerate growth while preserving the high-touch service our clients have trusted for more than 25 years.” — Clark May, CEO of OPOC.us

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPOC.us , a leading provider of integrated employee benefits, HR, payroll, retirement, and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Dull as President and Chief Operating Officer as the company accelerates its national expansion to meet growing employer demand for healthcare cost management and workforce solutions.Dull joins OPOC after serving as a strategic advisor to the company. Reporting to CEO Clark May, he will lead day-to-day operations and partner with May and the executive team to scale the business and support OPOC’s continued national expansion.Dull brings more than three decades of experience leading high-growth organizations through transformation, operational excellence, and strategic expansion. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Senture, where he led more than 4,500 employees across the United States and internationally, guiding the company after its successful acquisition by global business services leader Teleperformance."Ron is an accomplished executive with a proven ability to build and lead high-performing organizations and deliver exceptional client outcomes," said Clark May, CEO of OPOC. "As demand for our One-Point-of-CARE model continues to grow nationwide, Ron's operational and strategic experience will help us accelerate growth while preserving the high-touch service our clients have trusted for more than 25 years."OPOC is growing as employers deal with the highest projected healthcare increases in 15 years, and are looking for partners who can help control healthcare costs and improve the employee experience. OPOC combines employee benefits, HR, payroll, retirement, wellness, and its proprietary personal CAREAdvocate™ model into a coordinated platform designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs for both employers and employees."Employers, particularly SMBs, are looking for a fundamentally different approach to managing healthcare costs, one that improves outcomes instead of simply accepting annual cost increases," said Dull. "OPOC has built a unique model that aligns incentives, delivers measurable savings, and genuinely improves the employee experience. I'm excited to help accelerate OPOC's growth and bring these capabilities to more employers across the country."Dull’s appointment reflects OPOC's continued investment in leadership, operations, and technology following its recent growth initiatives and national expansion strategy.About OPOC.us: OPOC.us (One-Point-of-CARE) is a national employee benefits and HR services company headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. For more than 25 years, OPOC has helped small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses take control of rising healthcare costs while delivering a better employee experience.Its integrated model combines customized health plan design, full-service HR and payroll, corporate wellness, and retirement planning, supported by dedicated Personal CAREAdvocates who provide high-touch, concierge-level support to employees. OPOC serves more than 1,500 organizations nationwide and has helped clients reduce total healthcare spend by an average of 11% in their first year while maintaining or enhancing employee benefits. Learn more at opoc.us

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