35th ANNIVERSARY 'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' STAR BROOKE SMITH RETURNS TO BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE REAL FILM LOCATION

Brooke Smith, Star, The Silence of the Lambs and Chris Rowan, Owner, Buffalo Bill's House Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's House

Guided House Tours, Autograph Signings, Exclusive Film Screening

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the iconic film, “The Silence of the Lambs,” Brooke Smith, the actress who infamously played the unforgettable role as captured victim, Catherine Martin, in the five-time Academy Award winning film, will return to visit Buffalo Bill’s House, the real film location where the climax to the iconic film was shot.This is currently the only 35th anniversary event that Brooke is doing this year in relation to the film, making it an extra special event. The film was released on February 14, 1991.For the first time, “The Silence of the Lambs” will be screened on the grounds of the house, along with a live Q&A with Brooke Smith. The screening will take place on Saturday, September 19th from 6:30PM-9:30pm and is one night only. Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill’s House, will host the Q&A with Brooke in the yard, and take questions from the fans for her to answer.Fans are also able to purchase autographs & photos during a meet and greet with Brooke Smith during the weekend of September 18 - 20 (multiple time slots are available). All guests will receive a full guided tour of Buffalo Bill's House and the opportunity to meet actress Brooke Smith. Brooke will be signing 8x10 autographs & memorabilia and taking pictures with tour guests (for an additional fee). There will even be a special add-on with Brooke for the “Silence” superfans who want an ‘in the well’ photo with Brooke dressed as her character Catherine Martin. Tours will be personally conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan. During the exclusive tours, intimate groups of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will last approximately two hours in length.Guided house tours with Brooke Smith throughout the weekend of September 18-20th, 2026 at the following times:FRIDAY 9/18: 3 GUIDED TOURS WITH BROOKE10am-12pm1pm-3pm4pm-6pmSATURDAY: 9/18: 3 GUIDED TOURS WITH BROOKESAT 9/18 TIMELINE:9am-11am12pm-2pm3pm-5pmSUNDAY 9/20 - 3 GUIDED TOURS WITH BROOKE10am-12pm1pm-3pm4pm-6pmThere is also a special VIP ticket which includes both the guided house tour AND the film screening plus Q&A with Brooke.EVENT DETAILS:Fans can purchase tickets a la carte OR select the VIP:Purchase only the tour with Brooke“In the Well” photo opportunity with Brooke Smith (Additional charge)Purchase only the “Silence" screening with Brooke Q&APurchase VIP which includes the tour AND the screening with Q&A*VIP exclusively comes with a BBH merch filled goodie bag.Tickets available at buffalobillshouse.com“We are so excited to welcome Brooke Smith back to Buffalo Bill’s House to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the film,” said Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill’s House. “We are honored to be able to bring this meet & great opportunity with Brooke for our guests to enjoy. As huge cinephiles ourselves, we know this ultra-exclusive, intimate experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”For complete Brooke Smith Special Weekend event details, please click the link https://buffalobillshouse.com/ Halloween weekend regular house tours are also available October 23-25. For regular tour details: https://buffalobillshouse.com/film-location-tours Guests who book the Brooke Smith Special Weekend tour at Buffalo Bill’s House will be delighted by the interactive well set, located in the basement of the house. The well is a replica of the infamous well in the movie, and is uncannily realistic. Constructed of real granite, the well includes gruesome movie details such as the bloody fingernail scratches along the wall. Guests can also purchase a one-of-a-kind “in the well” photo opportunity with Brooke (for an additional charge) who will be dressed in a “hostage” costume, similar to the outfit she wore as the famous movie hostage, Catherine Martin, in the iconic film.The well itself was built in partnership with legendary special make-up effects artist, and lifelong Pittsburgh resident, Tom Savini. Tom commissioned the Douglas Education Center, where he runs Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program, to create the incredible well, which was built by both faculty and students of Savini’s program.‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors,’ also located in the basement of the house, is where owner Rowan (an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, designed to help fans “get their tuck on."In the attic, guests will find ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with an 800+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS. The Playhouse is tricked out with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Terminator 2, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi, Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight.Souvenirs are also available for purchase with branded items including T-Shirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, ‘Skin Suit Soft’ Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, Beanies, Trucker Hats, ‘Precious’ plush dogs, Enamel Pins, ‘Clarice Cherry’ Lip Balm, Magnets, Keychains, Tote bags and ‘Get Your Tuck On’ Bumper Stickers. For the serious collector, there are a limited number of real taxidermy Death’s-Head Moths set in a gilded frame with a Buffalo Bill’s House backdrop.Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a Summer Sale on overnight stays. A 20% OFF discount is automatically applied for a two-night or more stay. Please call 1.833.BUFFBILL or email stay@buffalobillshouse.com to claim your discounts.Buffalo Bill’s House, the boutique accommodation and cinematic destination, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush riverfront property. Nestled in a bucolic town in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, just 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, Buffalo Bill’s House is a private rental where booked guests get exclusive use of the entire house (maximum guest number is eight).

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