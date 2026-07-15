Supreme Court orders review of criteria for additional DCA judges

The Florida Supreme Court has tasked the Commission on District Court of Appeal Performance and Accountability with reviewing how the state determines the need for district court of appeal judges and examining ways to strengthen transparency and accountability in the appellate courts.

Acting July 13 in AOSC26-28, Chief Justice John D. Couriel appointed and reappointed nine judges and court officials to the commission and named First District Court of Appeal Judge Lori S. Rowe as chair through June 30, 2028.

Over the next two years, the commission is directed to:

Evaluate alternatives to the current criteria for determining the need for increasing or decreasing the number of judges under Rule 2.240(b)(2), Florida Rules of General Practice and Judicial Administration, and consider whether alternative criteria more accurately capture judicial need in the district courts of appeal. The commission also is directed to assess whether rule amendments are needed and submit any findings and recommendations to the Supreme Court by June 30, 2028.

Evaluate district court of appeal transparency and accountability measures, including data uniformity and consistency, and consider methods to improve transparency and accountability. The commission is directed to submit any findings and recommendations to the Supreme Court by June 30, 2028.

Along with Judge Rowe, those appointed or reappointed to serve on the commission for terms expiring June 30, 2028, include:

Judge J. Andrew Atkinson of the Second DCA

Marshal Daniel DiGiacomo of the Fourth DCA

Judge Eric J. Eisnaugle of the Fifth DCA

Judge Spencer D. Levine of the Fourth DCA

Judge Norma S. Lindsey of the Third DCA

Judge Mary Alice Nardella of the Sixth DCA

Kristina Samuels, clerk of the First DCA

Judge Andrea Teves Smith of the Second DCA

"The Commission is authorized to propose statutory changes and amendments to rules of court procedure involving the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the district courts for consideration by the Court," the order says. "In developing proposed amendments to rules of court procedure, the Commission is directed to establish appropriate liaison relationships with the relevant Florida Bar rules committees."

Should the commission make recommendations that require additional funding or resources to implement, affect court technology, or affect the education and training needs of judges and court staff, it is directed to establish the necessary liaison relationship with the District Court of Appeal Budget Commission, the Florida Courts Technology Commission, or the Florida Court Education Council, as appropriate.