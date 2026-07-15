Court orders review of trial court operations

The Florida Supreme Court has tasked its Commission on Trial Court Performance and Accountability with proposing policies and procedures for “comprehensive resource management, performance measurement, and accountability programs” to support trial courts’ efficiency and effectiveness, by June 30, 2028.

Acting in AOSC26-29, issued July 14, the court directs the 17-member commission, led by Seventh Circuit Judge Christopher Kelly, over the next two years to examine the current practices regarding expert witnesses, active/inactive case status, juries, and child support, in addition to continuing to oversee the implementation of the Uniform Case Reporting system.

Relevant Florida Bar rules committees will work with the commission to propose statutory changes and amendments to rules of court procedure.

In developing recommendations that require additional funding or resources for implementation, impact court technology, or impact education and training needs of judges and court staff, the commission will also work with the Trial Court Budget Commission, the Florida Courts Technology Commission, and/or the Florida Court Education Council –– or, at minimum, provide the chairs with copies of its reports and recommendations before finalizing them.

Emphasizing consistency statewide, cost-effectiveness and efficiency, the court has given the commission specific directions and reporting milestones for its new responsibilities.

Child support and Uniform Interstate Family Support Act (both IV-D and non-IV-D) – review current case activity reporting practices and provide recommendations to the Supreme Court by June 30, 2027.

Expert witnesses – in collaboration with the Trial Court Budget Commission, analyze expert witness compensation and appointment structures, practices and policies, and provide recommendations to the court by December 31, 2027.

Active/Inactive case status – refine and review reporting standards established in In re: Trial Court Case-Event Definitional Framework, Fla. Admin. Order No. AOSC14-20 (Mar. 26, 2014), and develop “clear criteria” for determining when a case should be reported as active or inactive, including an assessment of “the impact of proposed clarifications on case management, workload assessment, and court performance reporting,” providing recommendations to the court by June 30, 2028.