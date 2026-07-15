Upgaming at SiGMA South America 2026: Strengthening Partnerships Across Latin America's Growing iGaming Market

Upgaming's exhibition booth at SiGMA South America 2026 in São Paulo, where the team showcased its iGaming platform, sportsbook software, and game aggregation solutions to operators across Latin America.

Upgaming showcased its certified iGaming solutions at SiGMA South America 2026, strengthening partnerships and expanding opportunities across Latin America.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming participated in SiGMA South America 2026, one of Latin America's leading iGaming exhibitions, where the company met with operators, partners, and industry professionals to discuss the region's rapidly evolving market and the growing demand for scalable, compliant gaming technology.Held in São Paulo, the exhibition provided an opportunity for Upgaming to strengthen relationships with existing partners while engaging with new operators exploring technology solutions for expansion across Latin America.Throughout the event, the Upgaming team showcased its portfolio of solutions, including its game aggregation software sportsbook software , and enterprise iGaming platform . Live product demonstrations allowed attendees to explore how the company's technology simplifies content management, supports multiple game providers, and delivers stable performance under high traffic conditions.Meetings focused on practical business requirements, with discussions covering platform flexibility, scalability, integrations, and operational efficiency. Operators were particularly interested in solutions that enable faster deployment while supporting long-term growth in increasingly competitive markets.One of the key themes throughout the exhibition was regulation. As Brazil's regulated online gaming market continues to develop, operators are placing greater emphasis on working with certified technology providers capable of meeting evolving compliance requirements.Upgaming's certification within the Brazilian market provided an important foundation for discussions with businesses preparing to launch new operations or expand existing platforms. Conversations frequently explored market-entry strategies, platform integration, and future development opportunities tailored to local regulatory requirements.Beyond product demonstrations, SiGMA South America served as an important platform for advancing commercial partnerships. Several meetings moved beyond initial introductions into detailed planning discussions, reflecting strong interest in long-term collaboration and technology implementation.The exhibition also reinforced the strategic importance of Latin America within Upgaming's global growth plans. Growing operator demand, regulatory progress, and increasing investment across the region continue to create new opportunities for technology providers focused on scalable and reliable infrastructure."SiGMA South America once again demonstrated how quickly the Latin American market is evolving," said a spokesperson for Upgaming. "The conversations we had throughout the exhibition reflected a strong focus on long-term technology partnerships, regulatory readiness, and scalable platform solutions. We're pleased to see increasing interest in our products and look forward to supporting operators as the market continues to mature."As momentum continues across Latin America, Upgaming remains committed to delivering enterprise-grade iGaming technology that enables operators to launch, manage, and expand their businesses with confidence in regulated and emerging markets alike.About UpgamingUpgaming is a B2B iGaming technology provider delivering a comprehensive portfolio of gaming solutions for operators worldwide. Its ecosystem includes an enterprise platform, sportsbook, casino platform, game aggregation, payment integrations, CRM tools, and proprietary casino content. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and regulatory compliance, Upgaming supports operators in building competitive and sustainable online gaming businesses across global markets.

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