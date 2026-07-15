UTECH Products Inc. Awarded U.S. Patent for AI-Assisted Landmark and Lesion Detection During Clinical Procedures

AI Medical Detection software for landmarks and objects during a medical procedure

UTECH Products Inc & EndoSoft®, Secure Patent for Multithreading Video Processing to Detect & Analyze Landmarks and Objects During a Clinical Procedure.

This patent reflects our continued investment in AI-assisted clinical documentation and procedural intelligence.” — Zohair Jaffri, V.P. of Product Development at EndoSoft LLC

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTECH Products Inc., along with EndoSoft®, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,608,803 B2, titled “Multithreading Video Processing with Cloud Services to Detect and Analyze Landmarks and Objects During a Clinical Procedure.”

The new patent covers systems and methods for processing live video streams captured during clinical procedures using multithreaded local processing and cloud-based machine learning. The patented technology is designed to identify anatomical landmarks and lesions in endoscopy video, then return visual annotations to the clinical display while the procedure is underway.

The patented system separates live video display from cloud-based analysis. A primary processing thread can continue displaying video in real time, while a secondary processing thread sends selected frames to cloud services for AI analysis. This architecture is designed to support responsive procedural viewing while enabling AI-assisted annotations in the background.

The invention adds to UTECH’s earlier patented technology that offers real-time, cloud-assisted video processing by adding a specific focus on clinical landmark identification. In gastrointestinal procedures, these landmarks may include key anatomical reference points such as the cecum, terminal Ilium, ileocecal valve, hepatic flexure, splenic flexure, sigmoid colon, rectum, Z-line, pylorus, second and third part of duodenum etc.. The patent also describes the use of machine learning models for lesion detection, lesion sizing, and diagnostic analysis.

“This patent reflects our continued investment in AI-assisted clinical documentation and procedural intelligence,” said Zohair Jaffri, V.P. of Product Development at EndoSoft LLC. “By combining live video processing, cloud-based machine learning, and landmark-aware workflow support, we are advancing technology that can help clinicians capture meaningful procedural information as care is being delivered.”

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,608,803 B2 further strengthens UTECH’s intellectual property portfolio across artificial intelligence, procedural video analysis, cloud-integrated computing, and clinical documentation technology.

About EndoSoft®

With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and more than 30 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has established a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a wide range of patented AI applications through the Argus® Ecosystem, along with AI-assisted specialty applications designed to meet clinicians’ and administrative needs in Gastroenterology and other endoscopy specialties. Additional software solutions include video/image middleware and management, DICOM/PACS, Nursing, Infusion, patient engagement, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.

EndoSoft® is the most advanced EHR software company on the market today, offering inpatient and ambulatory multi-specialty EHR solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.