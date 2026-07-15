Creatio Introduces 10x Release to Power the Unlimited Enterprise

New release enables organizations to dramatically increase productivity by automating both human-led and fully agentic customer workflows on a single platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AICRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced Creatio 10x, the company’s most innovative release to date. The release spans a record range of new capabilities that combine AI innovation with best-in-class CRM functionality. With this release, organizations can automate both human-led and fully agentic customer workflows side by side, dramatically increasing the efficiency of their teams while consolidating their customer stack under a single AI-native platform."Creatio 10x gives organizations everything they need to build, govern, and scale enterprise AI—from visual no-code tools and AI coding agents that make application development accessible to anyone, to enterprise-grade governance and industry-leading CRM on a single AI-native platform," said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio. "We built this release to remove every barrier to AI adoption, so our customers can automate faster, consolidate their tech stack, and scale agentic automation ahead of everyone else in their market."AI Twin: Anyone Can Build an AI Agent in MinutesAt the center of the Creatio 10x release is AI Twin, a no-skills-required agent assistant for every end user. Through a simple conversational interface, any employee can describe what they need and build and deploy personal AI agents in minutes, with no technical background required. Users are free to unlock unlimited innovation by building agents to support their day-to-day work, each one built within the guardrails, access rights, and policies their organization has defined.Creatio AI Studio: End-to-End Agent Lifecycle ManagementFor more complex, hybrid, and fully autonomous agents, Creatio 10x introduces Creatio AI Studio, an AI-native platform with industry-leading capabilities to manage the agent lifecycle at enterprise scale. New capabilities include:Agent No-Code Designers to rapidly build agents with natural language and visual tools without requiring any technical development skills.Governance and Observability. Enterprise-grade governance with real-time policy enforcement, approvals, and end-to-end execution visibility to monitor, control, and audit every agent decision, while optimizing AI consumption across models, actions, and overall AI spend.Integrations and Channels. Tools to build rich omni-channel experiences (including web chat, text, messaging apps, voice and video avatars) and connect agents with existing systems and data using Model Context Protocol (MCP) and REST standards for integration.Together, Creatio AI Twin and Creatio AI Studio give organizations a complete path for AI adoption: simple agents that any employee can build in minutes, and sophisticated, governed agents that IT and operations teams can deploy and manage at scale.Best-in-Class CRM for Sales, Marketing, Service, and IndustriesCreatio’s vision is to deliver AI agents across the entire customer journey while enabling organizations to consolidate their customer stack under one platform to improve productivity and drive innovation. Creatio 10x advances that vision with new capabilities across every CRM product:Sales. Ready-to-use sales engagement with AI-driven sequences, guided selling, and deep analytics; enhanced revenue intelligence and forecast management with AI validation and next-level visualization; and advanced field sales management with voice agents and an updated mobile sales experience.Marketing. A new set of advanced marketing agents that build segments, generate marketing assets such as landing pages, emails, and forms, and orchestrate campaigns from end-to-end.Service. Enhanced real-time service representative experience, native AI-powered web, video and text chat, and extended omni-channel desktop and management capabilities.Industry workflows and agents. New autonomous agents purpose-built for banking, covering onboarding and account servicing, and for manufacturing, covering field visit preparation and execution. These agents work in conjunction both with Creatio CRM as well as other third-party CRM systems.Unlimited EnterpriseCreatio 10x builds on the company’s Unlimited Enterprise vision, the operating model designed to help organizations scale execution across people and AI agents with no limits on users, agents, workflows, applications, or scale. The capabilities released with Creatio 10x deepen that promise, giving customers more ways to deploy agentic automation across every workflow without running into the access-based constraints of traditional enterprise software.What This Means for Customers and PartnersWith Creatio 10x, customers and partners can:Build powerful AI agents at scale, from simple personal assistants to sophisticated, governed autonomous agents.Dramatically increase AI adoption across their organization by enabling every user to build and deploy agents with speed and ease.Reimagine and consolidate their CRM stack under one platform, gaining access to best-in-class CRM workflows and AI agents across the entire customer journey.To learn more about Creatio 10x, visit the Creatio website at www.creatio.com/page/10x-release About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more about Creatio: www.creatio.com

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