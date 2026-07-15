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The Leader's Floor Lookout: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:
 
Responsibly Funding the America First Agenda

Implementing an America First foreign policy agenda has bolstered freedom and security under the leadership of President Trump. At its core, an America First agenda strengthens national security while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

The FY27 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations bill demonstrates that America can continue to project strength and leadership abroad without increasing spending. The legislation allocates $47.32 billion—6% below FY26 levels—to counter Communist China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific, combat the illicit flow of fentanyl, strengthen key alliances, and advance American interests around the world.

This bill achieves these priorities through reduced spending by codifying President Trump’s executive orders to defund Biden-era climate, gender, and DEI policies, and by reforming foreign assistance to promote self-sufficiency and alignment with America’s priorities.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart’s H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027, responsibly funds the America First agenda by safeguarding American national security while exercising fiscal discipline in the handling of taxpayer dollars.

House Republicans continue to deliver on the America First agenda and ensure America remains a safe, strong, and prosperous nation.
 

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The Leader's Floor Lookout: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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