The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bariatric Products Market Expected To Witness Steady 8.9% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

Expected to grow to $4.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for bariatric products has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by a rising global focus on obesity management and advancements in medical technology. As healthcare evolves, so does the need for specialized equipment designed to support patients with higher body weight. This overview explores the market’s current size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends anticipated through 2030.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Bariatric Products Market from 2025 to 2030

The bariatric products market has experienced substantial expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.92 billion in 2025 to $3.17 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This progress during the historical period has been driven by rising obesity rates and related chronic conditions, increasing awareness about bariatric treatments, a growing number of surgeries worldwide, the development of healthcare infrastructure focused on obesity care, and improvements in surgical instruments and patient support devices.

Download a free sample of the bariatric products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=80209438&type=smp&name=Bariatric%20Products%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Forecasts indicate that the market will continue this upward trajectory, reaching $4.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. This expected growth is propelled by a surge in demand for home-based bariatric care solutions, wider adoption of robotic-assisted bariatric surgeries, heightened investments in obesity management initiatives, expansion of specialized bariatric healthcare centers, and continued innovation in mobility and patient support equipment designed for bariatric patients. Key trends anticipated include greater emphasis on high-capacity patient care devices, minimally invasive surgery techniques, enhanced patient comfort and safety features, increased use of bariatric mobility aids in home care, and the development of durable, ergonomically designed bariatric apparel and furniture.

Understanding Bariatric Products and Their Applications

Bariatric products refer to medical and healthcare equipment specially designed to accommodate individuals with obesity or higher body weight. These items are built to offer superior strength, durability, and comfort compared to standard medical supplies. They find widespread use across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care environments, addressing the unique needs of bariatric patients through tailored design and functionality.

View the full bariatric products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bariatric-products-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Primary Factors Driving Growth in the Bariatric Products Market

One of the central forces behind the expansion of the bariatric products market is the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide. Obesity, defined as an excessive accumulation of body fat with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, negatively impacts health and quality of life. Its growing occurrence is primarily driven by unhealthy eating habits, including high intake of processed and calorie-rich foods, along with sedentary lifestyles marked by low physical activity levels. Bariatric products play an important role in obesity management by offering specialized tools and solutions that support weight-loss surgeries, improve patient safety, and help manage severe obesity over the long term. To illustrate, data from May 2025 by the UK’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows that between 2023 and 2024, approximately 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were overweight or obese, up from 64.0% the prior year. This upward trend in obesity is a significant driver fueling the demand for bariatric products.

Regions Leading and Accelerating Market Growth in Bariatric Products

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bariatric products market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and awareness in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing obesity rates, expanding healthcare facilities, and rising disposable incomes. The market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the evolving landscape of bariatric products.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info



Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.