Influential Women Profiles Tisha Hyter: Senior Vice President And Senior Nonprofit Strategist At PNC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Mission-Driven Organizations Through Strategic Leadership, Philanthropic Expertise, and a Commitment to Doing Well While Doing GoodWashington, D.C. – Tisha Hyter is a trusted leadership advisor and senior nonprofit strategist serving as Senior Vice President and Senior Nonprofit Strategist at PNC, where she partners with nonprofit organizations to strengthen governance, financial sustainability, fundraising strategies, and long-term operational impact. With more than three decades of experience spanning corporate leadership, nonprofit consulting, and financial services strategy, Tisha is recognized for helping mission-driven organizations transform ideas into sustainable, community-focused outcomes.Throughout her career, Tisha has built a reputation for aligning strategy, innovation, and partnerships to support organizations in achieving their missions. Her approach is deeply rooted in the values of generosity, kindness, and love, along with a belief that organizations can “do well while doing good.” Through strategic guidance and thoughtful collaboration, she helps nonprofit leaders navigate challenges, strengthen their operations, and create lasting impact within the communities they serve.Tisha’s professional journey reflects a unique combination of corporate expertise and nonprofit leadership. Early in her career, she spent 10 years at FedEx in sales and marketing leadership, where she contributed to significant regional expansion initiatives throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Her experience in corporate strategy, relationship management, and business development provided her with a strong foundation that she later brought into the nonprofit sector.After transitioning into nonprofit work, Tisha applied her corporate experience to help organizations improve their fundraising capabilities, strengthen organizational structures, and advance mission-driven initiatives. She has supported organizations including the United Nations Foundation, the National Women’s Law Center, and Time’s Up, contributing her expertise to efforts focused on social impact, advocacy, and organizational growth.In her current role at PNC, Tisha works closely with nonprofit leaders to develop strategies that enhance sustainability, improve financial stewardship, and maximize community impact. She understands that successful organizations require more than strong ideas—they require thoughtful planning, effective leadership, and the resources necessary to bring those ideas to life.Tisha is also committed to continuous learning and professional development. She holds certifications from Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education in nonprofit performance, innovation, and financial stewardship and completed the Chartered SRI Counselor (CSRIC) course. She is an active member of CHIEF, a network dedicated to advancing women executives, and participates in nonprofit leadership communities focused on equity, sustainability, and meaningful change.Tisha attributes her success to her children, who continue to inspire her to become the best version of herself. Becoming a young mother motivated her to work hard, overcome obstacles, and build a life that would provide for her family while setting a positive example for them.Today, Tisha remains deeply proud of the people her children are becoming and continues to draw motivation from the opportunity to demonstrate resilience, dedication, and integrity through her work and daily actions. Her personal journey has reinforced her belief in perseverance, responsibility, and the importance of leading by example.The best career advice Tisha has received is simple: go for it. She believes fear should never prevent individuals from pursuing opportunities, taking meaningful risks, or trusting their own abilities. Throughout her career, embracing challenges and moving forward with confidence have allowed her to continue growing professionally and personally.For young women entering her industry, Tisha encourages building a strong foundation through both corporate experience and nonprofit involvement. She recommends pursuing the traditional career path they may have initially envisioned while also volunteering and gaining exposure to nonprofit organizations.Tisha believes that corporate experience provides valuable skills in leadership, operations, strategy, and business development that can later be leveraged to create meaningful change in the nonprofit sector. Her own transition demonstrates how transferable skills can strengthen organizations and help mission-driven leaders achieve greater impact.She also recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in philanthropy today is ensuring that underrepresented groups, including young Black women, have access to the networks, relationships, and opportunities needed to succeed in it as a profession. Since philanthropy is heavily relationship-driven, Tisha believes expanding access and increasing exposure are essential steps toward creating a more inclusive industry.Additionally, she acknowledges that nonprofit and philanthropic work often requires dedication beyond traditional working hours. The field can involve emotional challenges and ongoing responsibilities, but Tisha believes the opportunity to create meaningful social impact makes the work incredibly rewarding.The values that guide Tisha in both her professional and personal life are generosity, kindness, and love. She believes true success is not only about personal accomplishments but about using one’s skills and resources to make a positive difference for others.Through her leadership at PNC and her continued commitment to nonprofit advancement, Tisha Hyter demonstrates how strategic expertise, compassion, and service can come together to strengthen organizations and communities. Her work reflects a lifelong dedication to empowering leaders, supporting meaningful causes, and helping others create a lasting impact.Learn More about Tisha Hyter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tisha-hyter Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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