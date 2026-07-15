The Business Research Company's Autonomous Mobile Robots In Hospitals Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 15.6% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $6.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The healthcare sector is experiencing a significant transformation with the increasing use of automation technologies, particularly autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in hospitals. These robots are revolutionizing hospital operations by enhancing efficiency, reducing staff burden, and improving patient care. Let’s explore the current market status, growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for AMRs in hospital settings.

Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hospitals Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for autonomous mobile robots in hospitals has seen swift expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2025 to $3.38 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This historical growth has been supported by increasing automation efforts in hospitals, escalating labor shortages in healthcare, greater emphasis on infection control, advancements in robotic navigation and sensors, and more investments aimed at modernizing healthcare infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, the autonomous mobile robots market in hospitals is forecasted to surge further, reaching $6.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.6%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the wider adoption of AI-enabled workflow automation, a rising need for autonomous pharmacy and logistics management, greater integration of smart robotics with digital health platforms, and growing investments in connected hospital ecosystems. The focus on boosting operational efficiency and enhancing patient safety also plays a crucial role. Key trends shaping this growth include increased deployment of robots for hospital logistics and supply delivery, the use of AI-powered navigation and obstacle avoidance, adoption of IoT-based fleet management systems, cloud-based robotic monitoring, and smart automation technologies in healthcare infrastructure management.

Understanding Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hospital Settings

Autonomous mobile robots in hospitals are intelligent machines designed to operate independently in medical environments. They utilize advanced sensors, cameras, and AI technologies to transport medications, supplies, and equipment without human intervention. By automating routine tasks, these robots help improve overall hospital efficiency, alleviate staff workload, and reduce risks related to contamination and human error within clinical operations.

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Factors Fueling Growth in Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hospitals

One of the primary factors driving the market for autonomous mobile robots in hospitals is the increasing patient volumes that healthcare facilities are managing. Patient volume refers to the number of individuals admitted, treated, or managed within a hospital during a specific timeframe, reflecting the demand for medical services and the utilization of hospital resources. The rise in patient numbers, primarily due to an aging population requiring more frequent and complex medical care, creates a stronger need for efficient healthcare delivery. AMRs assist in this by ensuring timely delivery of medications, meals, and supplies, which leads to faster service, shorter waiting times, and more accurate patient care. For instance, data from NHS England in September 2024 revealed that accident and emergency departments recorded 26.3 million attendances in 2023–24, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the previous year. This growing patient load is a key contributor to the expanding demand for autonomous mobile robots in hospitals.

Regional Overview of the Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hospitals Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the autonomous mobile robots market in hospitals, serving as the biggest regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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