Clear Health Centers Defines Holistic Health and Wellness Care in Salt Lake City

holistic health and wellness Utah Functional Testing Naturopathic Care in Salt Lake City Utah environmental health assessment Holistic Health and Wellness Care

A naturopathic practice in Utah outlines its integrated approach to whole-body, root-cause medicine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Health Centers, a licensed holistic health and wellness clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah, has outlined the clinical framework behind its approach to naturopathic care in Salt Lake City . Led by Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, the practice applies root-cause medicine to a broad range of conditions, including hormonal imbalance, immune dysfunction, chronic illness, and environmental health concerns.Patients are arriving at practices like Clear Health Centers after years in conventional care. Many carry multiple diagnoses, normal lab results, and unresolved symptoms. That pattern is becoming less of an exception.What Holistic Health and Wellness Care Means in PracticeThe term holistic health and wellness is used broadly across the health industry. At Clear Health Centers, it carries a specific clinical meaning.It means that no condition is treated in isolation. Hormonal health connects to gut function. Immune regulation connects to environmental exposure. Neurological symptoms connect to inflammatory burden. Each system informs the others.Dr. Haskell applies this framework through a combination of comprehensive functional lab testing, environmental health assessment, naturopathic therapeutics, and individualized treatment planning.The result is a care model that looks at the full picture, not just the presenting complaint.Naturopathic Care in Salt Lake City: The Clinical ScopeClear Health Centers offers naturopathic care in Salt Lake City across a range of complex health areas. The practice serves patients who have not found adequate resolution through conventional pathways, as well as those seeking a more thorough approach to prevention and optimization.Current clinical focus areas include:• Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) — identification of mast cell triggers, stabilization protocols, and investigation of underlying drivers such as mold exposure or infection.• Mold-related illness and biotoxin exposure — sequenced detox protocols addressing mycotoxin recirculation, nasal colonization, and immune recalibration.• Hashimoto's thyroiditis and autoimmune thyroid disease — immune-focused care that goes beyond hormone replacement to address the autoimmune process itself.• Hypothyroidism and thyroid hormone conversion dysfunction — comprehensive panel assessment including free T3, reverse T3, and cofactor evaluation.• Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) — individualized compounded hormone protocols for men and women, based on thorough lab assessment.• Long COVID and post-viral recovery — multi-system protocols addressing mitochondrial dysfunction, viral reactivation, autonomic instability, and gut repair.• Parasitic infection and gut dysbiosis — testing-led treatment using targeted antimicrobial and gut restoration protocols.Each area is addressed through individualized assessment rather than standardized protocols. Treatment plans are adjusted as patient physiology responds over time.""Patients often arrive having seen multiple specialists without resolution. The common thread is that no one has looked at how their systems interact. That is where this work begins.""— Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, Clear Health CentersThe Role of Functional Testing in Holistic CareOne of the distinguishing features of naturopathic care at Clear Health Centers is the depth of its diagnostic process.Standard lab panels identify acute abnormalities. They are not designed to detect the subtler functional imbalances that drive chronic illness. Clear Health Centers uses expanded functional testing to fill that gap.This includes inflammatory markers specific to biotoxin illness, comprehensive thyroid panels beyond TSH, detailed hormone metabolite testing, gut microbiome and permeability assessment, and nutrient cofactor evaluation.Testing results are interpreted in clinical context. A value that appears within a standard reference range may still be suboptimal for a given patient's presentation. That distinction shapes how treatment is prioritized.Who Seeks Naturopathic Care at Clear Health CentersThe practice serves a broad patient population. Several patterns appear consistently.Some patients arrive with a confirmed diagnosis and seek a more thorough treatment approach than they have received. Others carry multiple diagnoses that conventional care has addressed separately, without identifying how they interact.A third group presents with significant symptoms and normal conventional labs. These patients often have functional imbalances that do not appear on standard panels. They are, by most clinical measures, 'fine.' Their lived experience says otherwise.Clear Health Centers is structured to serve all three groups. The practice operates as a holistic health and wellness clinic in Salt Lake City precisely because the conditions it addresses require time, depth, and continuity that brief conventional appointments rarely allow.Utah's Naturopathic Licensing FrameworkNaturopathic physicians in Utah are licensed through the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing. Licensure requires completion of an accredited four-year naturopathic medical program and passing national board examinations.Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND holds licensure in Utah and carries training in both conventional diagnostics and naturopathic therapeutics. The practice operates within the defined scope of naturopathic medicine in the state.Patients seeking naturopathic care in Salt Lake City through Clear Health Centers receive care from a licensed physician with specific training in functional and integrative medicine.About Clear Health CentersClear Health Centers is a licensed naturopathic and holistic health and wellness clinic located in Salt Lake City , Utah. The practice is led by Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, and focuses on root-cause medicine for complex and chronic health conditions.The practice accepts new patients and provides care to individuals across Utah. Services span naturopathic consultation, comprehensive functional lab assessment, BHRT, mold illness protocols, autoimmune thyroid care, MCAS management, post-viral recovery, and gut health restoration.MEDIA CONTACTPractice: Clear Health CentersPhysician: Dr. Alexander Haskell, NDLocation: Salt Lake City, Utah 84108Website: www.clearhealthcenters.com Note:This press release is distributed for informational purposes only.It does not constitute medical advice or clinical recommendation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.