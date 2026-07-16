Goat Funded Trader Launches Account Reset, Giving Traders a Second Chance Without Repeating Their Entire Journey

New feature allows traders to reset their account after a drawdown breach at any evaluation stage or after funding.

When traders know they're one mistake away from losing their account, the focus usually shifts from following a trading plan to simply trying to survive. GFT changes that from today.” — Zeeshan Sabqi - CMO GFT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goat Funded Trader GFT ), a technology-first proprietary trading firm serving traders in more than 100 countries, today announced the launch of Account Reset, a new feature that allows traders to continue from their current stage after breaching a drawdown limit instead of purchasing a new challenge and repeating the entire evaluation process.Available across GFT's 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step, and Instant Funding accounts, Account Reset can also be used after reaching the funded stage. Traders can activate the feature for a fee within 15 days of breaching their drawdown limit. The activation window gives them time to step away from the immediate disappointment of a setback, review their performance, and return with a clear trading plan instead of making emotional decisions.The feature addresses one of the biggest behavioural challenges in funded trading. As traders approach their maximum drawdown, the pressure to protect an account often leads to larger position sizes, forced trades, or unnecessary risk-taking. Those decisions can quickly undo weeks of disciplined execution."When traders know they're one mistake away from losing their account, the focus usually shifts from following a trading plan to simply trying to survive," said Zeeshan Sabqi , Chief Marketing Officer at Goat Funded Trader."Over time, we've seen how that pressure affects decision-making. Traders who have been consistent for weeks can suddenly abandon their rules because they feel they have no room for error. Account Reset was built to change that narrative. It allows traders to recover from a setback without erasing the progress they've already made."According to GFT, Account Reset forms part of the company's broader effort to develop features that support long-term trader performance. By giving traders time to pause and reassess before returning to the markets, the feature aims to reinforce consistent risk management.Pricing and complete terms for Account Reset are available on the company's official website.

GFT Announces Account Resets

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