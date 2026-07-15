Oltra Introduces Oltra Glide: A Refillable, Plant-Based Anti-Chafe Balm Built for the British Summer

Natural Anti Chafe Balm Oltra Glide Anti Chafe Oltra Glide Anti Chafe uk

London wellness brand takes on single-use personal care with a twist-up, refillable balm that protects skin from chafing during walking, travel, sport &everyday

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UK heads into the hottest weeks of the year, London-based wellness brand Oltra is introducing Oltra Glide Anti Chafe Balm to the wider UK market: a natural, refillable anti-chafe balm designed to stop skin rubbing before it starts, whether that's a marathon, a city break, a long shift or a summer day in a dress.

Chafing is often thought of as a runner's problem, but heat, sweat and lighter summer clothing make it an everyday one. Inner thighs, feet, underarms and bra lines all take more friction in warm weather, and searches for chafing solutions surge every British summer. Oltra Glide is built for exactly these days: a solid balm that twists up like a stick, glides onto clean, dry skin with the handsfree application, and forms a lightweight, invisible breathable barrier that holds through movement, heat and sweat.

"People shouldn't have to shorten a walk, change an outfit, wear extra shorts or lose focus in an event, because of sore, rubbing skin," said Rocky, spokesperson for Oltra. "We built Oltra Glide to make protection as routine as sunscreen or the right shoes apply before you head out, and the day is about the experience, not managing discomfort."

A refillable answer to a single use category

Unlike conventional anti-chafe sticks and creams that are binned when they run out, Oltra Glide is built around a reuse-and-refill system. The Starter Pack (£15.95) includes one reusable applicator and one 40g refill, which lasts approximately six to eight weeks of regular use. When it runs low, customers keep the applicator and swap in a new refill (£11.95), cutting packaging waste and cost per use over time. What’s also handy is that the applicator can also be used for the Oltra Guard (natural deodorant) refills too.

The formula is certified plant-based, using naturally derived ingredients including coconut oil, sunflower wax, shea butter, tapioca starch and vitamin E. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from aluminium, parabens and petroleum. Two unisex scents, Rise and Flow are available as well as Core (unscented), so customers choose on preference rather than gender. Oltra is a registered member of Made in Britain, all products are manufactured in Britain.

Early customer response

Since its initial release, Oltra Glide has earned a 96% five-star rating from verified customers on the Oltra website, with reviewers describing use during a marathon, a full day walking around Edinburgh, and extended gravel-bike rides, alongside commutes, workdays and holidays.

Availability

The Oltra Glide Starter Pack is available now at £15.95, with free standard UK shipping on orders over £12 and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details: https://oltra.co.uk/products/oltra-glide-anti-chafe-starter-pack

About Oltra

Oltra is a London-based wellness brand creating naturally focused personal-care products for active and everyday lifestyles. Its approach combines practical, refillable formats with plant-based ingredients selected to support people through exercise, work, travel and daily routines.

The range includes Oltra Glide friction protection and Oltra Guard natural deodorant. Learn more at https://oltra.co.uk.

Media Contact

Oltra Media Team

Email: cs@oltra.co.uk

Website: https://oltra.co.uk

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