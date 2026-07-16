Velaflow Social Unveils Major Feature Expansion: Private Messaging, Voice & Video Calls, Live Streaming, and Job Posting

Velaflow Social today announced a powerful new wave of features that redefine the platform’s position as a next generation social ecosystem.

Velaflow is built for a world where people want more than just a feed, They want connection, opportunity, creativity, privacy and community. Today’s release delivers all five.” — Ernest Robinson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velaflow Social today announced a powerful new wave of features that redefine the platform’s position as a next generation social ecosystem. Effective immediately, users can access private messaging, voice and video calls, live streaming, and job posting directly on the web at https://velaflow.com . These upgrades mark Velaflow’s most ambitious release yet, accelerating its mission to merge AI, social connection, opportunity discovery, and creator empowerment into one unified experience.This expansion transforms Velaflow from a fast growing social network into a fully integrated communication and opportunity platform powered by AI. With real time calling, interactive streaming, and a built in jobs layer, Velaflow is positioning itself as a modern alternative to privacy conscious users — offering everything users need in one place.“Velaflow is built for a world where people want more than just a feed,” said the Velaflow Founder and CEO Ernest Robinson. “They want connection, opportunity, creativity, privacy and community. Today’s release delivers all five. We’re giving users the tools to communicate, collaborate, and build their future without switching between multiple apps.”A New Era of Communication and CreationPrivate Messaging Velaflow’s new messaging system delivers fast, secure, real time conversations with a clean, modern interface. Users can chat one to one or in groups, share media, and transition seamlessly into calls or streams.Voice & Video Calls High quality calling is now built directly into Velaflow’s web experience. Whether connecting with friends, hosting discussions, or collaborating professionally, users can launch calls instantly — no downloads, no external tools, no friction.Live Streaming Creators, educators, entertainers, and communities can now broadcast live to global audiences. Velaflow Live supports interactive engagement, real time reactions, and community participation, unlocking new possibilities for content creation and audience building.Job Posting: Opportunity Meets CommunityVelaflow’s new job posting feature introduces a dedicated space for local and global opportunities. Businesses, creators, and individuals can now post jobs, gigs, and projects directly within the platform — blending social discovery with real world economic opportunity.This addition strengthens Velaflow’s long term vision of becoming a social + marketplace + jobs + subscription ecosystem, where users can connect, earn, hire, and grow without leaving the platform.August App Update: Full Feature Rollout on iOS & AndroidWhile all new features are live today on https://velaflow.com , the company confirmed that a major mobile update will arrive in August, bringing private messaging, calls, live streaming, and job posting to the Velaflow apps. The update will also introduce performance enhancements, UI improvements, and expanded creator tools.Velaflow’s Vision for 2026 and BeyondWith early users and rapid feature development, Velaflow is emerging as one of the most innovative social platforms of the decade. By combining communication, creation, and opportunity into a single ecosystem, Velaflow is building a future ready network designed for speed, authenticity, and meaningful connection.Users can explore all new features today at https://velaflow.com , with the full mobile rollout arriving this August.

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