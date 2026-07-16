Express Wages Partners With Four Way Restaurant in Memphis to Bring Employees Early Wage Access

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Rollout of earned wage access supports workers at the historic eatery by helping them better manage everyday expenses between paydays.

We're proud to partner with organizations that recognize financial wellness as an important part of supporting a healthy, engaged workforce.” — Alfred Milan

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages has partnered with Four Way Restaurant , one of Memphis’ most celebrated dining destinations, to provide employees with access to a portion of their earned wages before payday through the company’s employer-integrated platform. With this new partnership, Four Way Restaurant joins a growing number of employers making earned wage access available as a voluntary employee benefit. The collaboration supports Express Wages' mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they've already earned.Located in the heart of South Memphis, Four Way Restaurant has been serving authentic soul food since 1946 and remains one of the city's most significant culinary and cultural landmarks. The renowned dining establishment, owned by Jerry and Patrice Thompson, continues a legacy of welcoming guests from every walk of life while honoring its deep community roots.“For the past eight decades, Four Way has been known for bringing people together over great food and memorable experiences,” said Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “Jerry and Patrice understand that when employees feel supported, they’re better able to deliver the warm, welcoming hospitality that has helped make Four Way such a beloved Memphis destination.”With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: "The strongest teams are built when employers are willing to invest in the well-being of their teams. We're proud to partner with organizations that recognize financial wellness as an important part of supporting a healthy, engaged workforce."Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform — equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit www.expresswages.com

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