Two People, Four Months: The Katalor Group Brings Big-Company Marketing to Mid-Sized Commerce

The Katalor Group

The Katalor Group, an AI-first marketing firm, is now taking on custom projects. Its first build, MyWhiteBoards.com, shows double-digit web growth 30 days in.

AI is changing how every piece of marketing gets built: the content and the process behind it. We help mid-sized companies use those tools to serve their customers better, not just faster.” — Meg Rice

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Katalor Group , an AI-first firm that builds and runs marketing and commerce systems, today announced it is taking on custom commerce and platform builds for mid-sized companies that have outgrown their existing systems. As proof, it points to the new cloud-native platform behind MyWhiteBoards.com, an OptiMA Inc. company: a two-person team designed, built, migrated, and now operates it and shipped it in under four months.Founded by operators with more than five decades of combined MarTech, data, and commerce experience, the firm was built to close a gap it saw repeatedly. Growing companies are sold either strategy or execution, rarely both, and almost never the operations that follow launch. The Katalor Group delivers all three under one accountable team."AI is changing how every piece of marketing gets built: the content, the experience, and the process behind it," said Meg Rice, co-founder and Principal of The Katalor Group. "We help mid-sized companies use those tools to serve their customers better, not just faster. MyWhiteBoards is what that looks like: the buyer never sees the engineering; they just feel that it got easier."The proof: MyWhiteBoards.comMyWhiteBoards had built a functioning business on a platform that had stopped keeping pace. Rather than patch it, The Katalor Group rebuilt it end to end and now runs it. The platform went live June 9, 2026 with no disruption to sales, and the build is verifiable against the live system:- Shipped in under four months by a two-person team, cloud-native on AWS.- 3,300+ products across 442 search-ready pages, with 15+ integrated services.- A decade of history migrated without losing a record: customers, orders, or product images.- MyWhiteboardPro accounts for business buyers, with account-level pricing, tax-exempt status, and a dedicated purchasing workflow.Thirty days in: the channel grewIn its first 30 days live, June 9 to July 9, the platform's web channel grew by double digits year over year, with web orders and average order value up. An impressive 78% of buyers were new to the store.What made a build this size possible for two people is that the firm builds AI-first, using AI across design, development, and operations. Because the same team architected, built, migrated, and now runs the platform, there were no handoffs for the work to fall through. The firm also offers managed security through Katalor Security, delivered with partner CyberGlobal Boston."Continuous improvement has always been part of how we operate. It is how we run our manufacturing, and it is how we approached this platform," said Christopher Klimavich, CEO of OptiMA Inc. Read the full build story in the MyWhiteBoards case study Open for new engagementsThe Katalor Group is now accepting custom commerce and platform builds, plus the MarTech modernization, data strategy, and AWS AI infrastructure that support them. The firm offers a free 30-minute evaluation , with no cost and no pitch.About The Katalor GroupThe Katalor Group is an AI-first firm that builds and runs the marketing and commerce systems mid-sized companies depend on, based in Boston. Its work spans custom commerce builds, MarTech modernization, data strategy, AWS AI infrastructure, managed security, and digital transformation. Learn more at katalorgroup.com.About MyWhiteBoardsMyWhiteBoards, an OptiMA Inc. company, is a U.S.-based manufacturer of dry erase boards and visual communication solutions. OptiMA Inc. has served customers since 1987 and manufactures most of its products at its Massachusetts facility.

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