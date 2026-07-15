STARRS Board Member Bill Connor Honored with Induction into South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Col. William "Bill" Connor, (USA-ret.) and fellow inductee Colonel Steven Vitali, (USMC, ret.) Courtesy Photo

Connor is a retired Army Infantry Colonel, attorney, community leader, and veterans advocate.

This recognition is richly deserved.” — Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services ( STARRS ) proudly announces that Board Member William “Bill” Connor was inducted into the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame on June 6, recognizing a lifetime of military service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to veterans and the nation.Connor, a graduate of The Citadel, became the first living Citadel graduate to be inducted into the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame, a distinction that reflects decades of service to the military, veterans, and the citizens of South Carolina.A retired Army Infantry Colonel, attorney, community leader, and veterans advocate, Connor has dedicated much of his life to advancing the interests of those who have served in uniform. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors for STARRS, where he contributes his experience and leadership to the organization's mission of promoting military readiness, meritocracy, and the preservation of military excellence.“This recognition is richly deserved,” said Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS. “Bill Connor has spent a lifetime serving something larger than himself. Whether in uniform, in public service, or through his work supporting veterans and military families, he has consistently demonstrated the character, courage, and commitment that define our nation's finest leaders. STARRS is honored to have Bill as a member of our Board of Advisors and congratulates him on this remarkable achievement.”The South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes military veterans who have continued to distinguish themselves through extraordinary service and leadership after their military careers, making lasting contributions to their communities, state, and nation.Connor said the recognition belongs not only to him but also to the many servicemembers, veterans, and mentors who shaped his journey.“I am deeply honored and humbled to be inducted into the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame,” Connor said. “This recognition reflects the sacrifices and service of countless men and women with whom I have had the privilege to serve. I accept this honor on behalf of my fellow veterans, my family, and the mentors who inspired me throughout my life.”Connor added that his years of military service and advocacy reinforced the importance of preserving the values that have long defined the U.S. armed forces.“Service does not end when you remove the uniform,” he said. “Our obligation to support our nation, our communities, and the next generation of military leaders continues throughout our lives. I remain committed to that mission and grateful for the opportunities I have been given to serve.”STARRS leaders noted that Connor's induction reflects the caliber of leadership represented throughout the organization's advisory board and membership.“Bill's life is a powerful example of servant leadership,” Scott said. “His integrity, patriotism, and dedication to military service continue to inspire all of us working to ensure America's armed forces remain focused on readiness, excellence, and mission accomplishment.”ABOUT STARRSStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) is a nonpartisan organization of military veterans, retired flag officers, service members, families, and citizens dedicated to ensuring the United States military remains focused on warfighting excellence, readiness, meritocracy, and the defense of the Constitution. Visit STARRS.US.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.