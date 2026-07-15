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The Business Research Company's Arms And Ammunition Market Report Highlights Key Segments, Regional Trends And Major Competitors

Expected to grow to $72.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The arms and ammunition industry has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various strategic and security concerns around the world. As global defense needs evolve, this market is set to expand further, reflecting the increasing importance of advanced weaponry and related materials in maintaining national security and military readiness. Let’s delve into the current market size, the factors behind its growth, key regional insights, and the trends shaping its future.

Forecasted Growth and Size of the Arms and Ammunition Market

The arms and ammunition market size has shown strong momentum in recent years and is projected to rise from $52.03 billion in 2025 to $55.45 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth in the past period is mainly due to heightened geopolitical tensions, intensified border security measures, ongoing military modernization efforts, and increasing defense procurement programs. Additionally, the expansion of law enforcement and homeland security operations has contributed to the market’s upward trajectory, along with greater demand for cutting-edge tactical and combat equipment.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trend, reaching $72.16 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 6.8%. The forecast period’s growth will be driven by substantial investments in next-generation defense technologies and the wider adoption of smart, precision-guided ammunition systems. Autonomous and networked combat platforms are also expanding, alongside a growing emphasis on bolstering domestic defense manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, there is an increasing procurement of advanced weaponry tailored for asymmetric warfare. Major trends anticipated to influence the market include the modernization of infantry weapons and ammunition platforms, demand for lightweight yet durable combat arms, the rise of modular weapon configurations for tactical versatility, and ongoing development of precision-guided ammunition. Enhanced focus on operational readiness and strategic stockpiling will also support market expansion.

Understanding Arms and Ammunition as Key Defense Components

Arms and ammunition encompass the weapons and the corresponding materials necessary for military, defense, and security functions. Arms refer to weapons created for combat, protection, or tactical scenarios, while ammunition includes the cartridges, bullets, shells, missiles, and other components that enable these weapons to function effectively. Together, they form the critical system of weaponry and supplies needed to ensure operational effectiveness and military preparedness.

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Geopolitical Tensions as a Major Growth Catalyst in the Arms and Ammunition Market

Rising geopolitical tensions are one of the foremost factors propelling market growth. These tensions represent strained or conflict-prone relationships between different nations or regions, often triggered by political, strategic, military, or economic disagreements. With the increase in cross-border security threats and regional military conflicts, many governments are prioritizing the strengthening of their defense capabilities and military readiness. This has led to expanded investments in advanced security technologies and weapon systems. Arms and ammunition play a vital role in this context, enhancing defense strength and facilitating preparedness in the face of ongoing regional conflicts and security challenges.

For instance, in July 2024, The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) — a US-based nonprofit organization — reported more than 165,273 instances of political violence worldwide, marking a 15% rise compared to the previous year from July 2023 to June 2024. This significant increase in conflict events underscores the persistent geopolitical friction fueling demand in the arms and ammunition market.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Market Growth

In 2025, North America retained its position as the largest regional market for arms and ammunition. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The comprehensive market analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed understanding of global market dynamics and regional variations.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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