Verbit Launches Captivate Post Plus, Introducing a New Standard for AI-Powered Media Captioning with Human Review

Visit verbit.ai for more information.

Captivate Post Plus blends the speed of AI captions with the precision of human review, delivering quality results built for distribution and production needs.

We processed roughly 400 hours of interview material... What ultimately made Verbit stand out to us — the flexibility of having both AI and human transcription services within the same platform.” — Jeffrey Lehman, Post Supervisor, Project Runway, Alfred Street Industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a leading voice AI platform trusted by more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, today introduced Captivate Post Plus , a post-production captioning solution that combines AI-powered caption generation with professional human review. It delivers distribution-ready captions faster and more cost-effectively than traditional media captioning workflows.As broadcasters, streaming platforms, and FAST channel operators increasingly adopt AI to accelerate post-production, many continue to face a common challenge: AI-generated captions require additional refinement before they meet the quality standards of distributors and content platforms.Captivate Post Plus was developed in direct response to this growing need. As media organizations manage rapidly increasing content volumes and more demanding distribution requirements, they need a solution that combines the speed and efficiency of AI with the quality and confidence of professional human review. By bringing these capabilities together, Captivate Post Plus delivers distribution-ready captions faster and at a fraction of the cost of standard human workflows.By combining Verbit's proprietary Captivate™ speech recognition technology with targeted professional human review, the solution delivers the speed and economics of AI together with the quality expected for professional media distribution.Captivate Post Plus expands Verbit's post-production portfolio, giving customers the flexibility to choose the workflow that best aligns with each project's quality, turnaround, and budget requirements. Organizations can now seamlessly move between fully automated AI captioning and premium human-reviewed captioning.“On our most recent reality series, we processed roughly 400 hours of interview material through Verbit,” said Jeffrey Lehman, Post Supervisor, Project Runway, Alfred Street Industries. “What ultimately made Verbit stand out to us wasn’t simply the use of AI transcription — there are many AI-only options available now — but the flexibility of having both AI and human transcription services within the same platform.”Human-Reviewed Captions Built for Distribution — Without the Full-Human Price TagCaptivate Post Plus includes all the capabilities available in Captivate Post, including automated caption segmentation and placement, commercial break detection, music notes, and 37 atmospherics labels. It then adds a human QC layer that elevates the output for distribution environments.Key features of Captivate Post Plus include:- Human-reviewed caption placement, with professional review of top/bottom caption positioning and bumping to avoid on-screen content obstruction- Offscreen speaker identification, including off-camera dialogue attribution for viewers who are Deaf or have hearing loss- Access to Verbit’s self-service captions editor for final review, export, and quick atmospherics adjustmentsThe result is a captioning workflow that scales with content volume — giving media teams the confidence to deliver across channels, formats, and distribution partners without slowing down production or inflating costs."For years, media organizations have been forced to choose between two options: fast, inexpensive AI captions or slower, more expensive human captioning," said Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager at Verbit. "Captivate Post Plus changes that equation. By combining AI with targeted professional human review, we're delivering the speed customers want with the distribution-ready quality they need."Fewer Compliance Risks: Captions Built for FAST Channels and DistributorsCaptivate Post Plus is designed for the moment content leaves post-production and enters distribution. Human review means fewer rejections, fewer compliance risks, and more confidence for teams delivering to platforms, affiliates, and FCC-compliant environments.Whether preparing content for broadcast, streaming, syndication, or digital distribution, Captivate Post Plus provides a scalable, cost-effective solution that bridges the gap between AI speed and the quality standards required for professional media delivery.Captivate Post Plus is ideal for:- FAST channels and distributors delivering to platforms with strict captioning requirements- Streaming platforms and digital publishers managing large content libraries- Media operations teams supporting live-to-VOD and archive workflows- Accessibility and compliance teams seeking stronger quality assurance- Captivate Post Plus is available now. For more information, visit verbit.ai.About VerbitVerbit is a leading voice AI platform that helps organizations make spoken content more accessible, searchable, and actionable. Combining proprietary AI technology with a global network of professional experts, Verbit delivers captioning, transcription, dubbing, localization, and audio description solutions that help media organizations accelerate production, expand audience reach, and meet distribution standards at scale. More than 3,000 organizations across media, legal, education, government, and enterprise rely on Verbit. Learn more at verbit.ai.

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