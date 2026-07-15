Influential Women Highlights Alexandra Williams, PGA, For Growing the Game Through Leadership and Coaching

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This PGA Professional Combines Competitive Experience, Intentional Leadership, and a Passion for Inclusion to Inspire the Next Generation of GolfersAlexandra Williams, PGA, is a New Jersey native whose lifelong connection to golf has evolved from a childhood passion into a career dedicated to instruction, leadership, and growing the game for a broader audience. From first picking up a club at the age of 8 at Freeway Golf Course to becoming a PGA Professional and General Manager of Performance at Five Iron Golf, Alexandra has built her career around creating opportunities for golfers of all backgrounds to learn, compete, and develop their skills.Alexandra’s journey began through junior golf, where she developed the discipline, competitive mindset, and love for the sport that would shape her future. She continued competing throughout high school and college, building a strong athletic foundation while exploring the possibility of turning her passion into a long-term profession.A defining moment came during high school when her swing coach, Dick Smith, a former PGA President, introduced her to the PGA Professional Golf Management (PGM) program. His mentorship helped Alexandra recognize that golf could offer more than competition—it could become a meaningful career path centered around leadership, coaching, and service.Unsure of her exact direction at the time, Alexandra was drawn to the opportunity to combine athletics, business, and professional growth. She chose Methodist University, home to one of the premier PGA PGM programs, where she earned her PGA membership and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, with a minor in entrepreneurship, while competing on the women’s golf team.Through the program, Alexandra completed valuable internships at Seaview Golf Club, Merion Golf Club, and Baltusrol Golf Club. She gained hands-on experience across different areas of the golf industry. These opportunities strengthened her understanding of golf operations, merchandise, instruction, and player development while confirming her desire to build a lifelong career in the field.Today, Alexandra serves as General Manager of Performance at Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf facility focused on accessibility, instruction, and player development. She joined Five Iron Golf in 2024, initially spending a year in Chicago as a golf instructor before relocating to Philadelphia, where she is now based.In her current role, Alexandra continues to provide golf instruction while overseeing daily performance operations. Her responsibilities include simulator bay management, membership and merchandise management, equipment readiness, turf and screen maintenance, and supervising coaching staff who help clients improve their skills and confidence on the course.Her experience working in both traditional golf environments and modern indoor performance spaces has broadened her perspective on the sport’s future. Alexandra is passionate about making golf more approachable and helping new players discover the enjoyment, discipline, and personal growth that come with the game.Alexandra attributes part of her success to the mentorship of Mr. Dick Smith, who began coaching her when she was just 10 years old and played a pivotal role in shaping both her golf career and professional direction. His guidance helped her develop as a competitive golfer while also introducing her to the PGA Professional Golf Management pathway, which ultimately set her on the course toward the golf industry.Without his early belief in her abilities and his continued support, Alexandra believes she would not be where she is today. His mentorship reinforced the importance of guidance, encouragement, and creating opportunities for others—values that continue to influence Alexandra’s own leadership style.Some of the best career advice Alexandra has received came from Scott Nye, whom she worked for during internships at Merion Golf Club. He encouraged her to be intentional. For Alexandra, that means being thoughtful about career decisions, including where she works, who she learns from, and the people she surrounds herself with.She applies this mindset throughout her career by making purposeful choices that align with her goals and provide opportunities for continued growth. Alexandra believes intentionality allows professionals to build meaningful careers rather than simply move from one opportunity to the next.For young women entering the golf industry, Alexandra encourages them to stay the course. She recognizes that building a successful career requires years of dedication, hard work, and trials and tribulations that many people may never see. She believes women should find their own ways to stand out, embrace their strengths, and remain committed even when challenges arise.Golf became Alexandra’s own way of creating opportunities and establishing herself in an industry where she was often the only woman or the only woman of color participating. She encourages others to trust the process, believe in their abilities, and continue pursuing work that brings them fulfillment.Alexandra believes one of the greatest challenges and opportunities in golf today is continuing to grow the game by making it more accessible and welcoming to women and people from diverse backgrounds. She also hopes to challenge the misconception that golf is only a sport for the wealthy. Golf is for everyone, just like any other sport. This mission is one of the reasons why she enjoys working at Five Iron Golf, where she can connect with the public more directly and inclusively.Growing up in a middle-class family in South Jersey, Alexandra developed her passion for the game at the first Black-owned 18-hole golf course in the United States, Freeway Golf Course in Sicklerville, NJ. Her experience reflects that golf can be accessible to anyone willing to learn and commit to the process.For Alexandra, golf teaches lessons that extend far beyond competition. The sport builds integrity, patience, mental strength, and perseverance—qualities that have shaped both her personal and professional life.Integrity remains one of Alexandra’s most important values. She believes honesty and hard work is central to who she is, shaped by both her upbringing and her experience in golf, where integrity is one of the foundations of the game. She carries that principle into her leadership approach and daily interactions with colleagues, coaches, and clients.As a manager, Alexandra prioritizes communication and creates an environment where team members feel supported and valued. While she conducts regular one-on-one meetings, she also focuses on maintaining open dialogue and encouraging ongoing conversations.Time management is another important value for Alexandra. She believes in respecting other people’s time while also being intentional about how she manages her own responsibilities.Proudly a “Jersey Girl” at heart, Alexandra Williams continues to build a career rooted in passion, leadership, and service. From her early days at Freeway Golf Course to her current role advancing golf operations and instruction, she remains committed to expanding access to the sport and inspiring future generations of golfers.Learn More about Alexandra Williams:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alexandra-williams Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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