Michael Strebe Recognized in Doyle’s Guide 2026 for Leading Family & Divorce Law in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopper Hopper & Strebe , a family law firm serving Northern California, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, San Francisco, and other counties, is proud to announce that partner Michael Strebe has been named to Doyle's Guide as a Recommended Family & Divorce Lawyer in Sacramento for 2026. The entire firm itself has also been recognized in Doyle's Guide as a leading family and divorce law firm in the Sacramento region.Doyle's Guide is an independent legal directory that researches and ranks attorneys and firms based on peer review, market reputation, and demonstrated expertise. Inclusion in the guide reflects the standing an attorney holds among colleagues, opposing counsel, and the broader legal community.A Career Built on Courtroom Experience and Considered JudgmentMichael Strebe has built his career on knowing when to litigate aggressively and when a negotiated resolution will better serve the client. Before devoting his practice exclusively to family law, he handled civil litigation, criminal defense, and the prosecution of attorney malpractice matters. That breadth of experience now informs how he approaches contested divorce, custody, and domestic violence cases in Northern California.Michael focuses a significant portion of his family law practice on domestic violence defense, where his background as a criminal defense attorney provides a meaningful advantage. He understands the lasting stigma that a domestic violence accusation can carry, and he handles these matters with the discretion and strategic care they require, whether representing the accused or advocating for a protected party.His practice extends across San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, and Marin Counties, where he has built strong working relationships with local judges and attorneys.About Michael Strebe's Background and RecognitionMichael earned his Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He is admitted to the State Bar of California and is a member of the San Francisco County Bar Association and the San Mateo County Bar Association.His professional recognitions include Super Lawyer honors in 2024 and 2023, Forbes/Fortune Magazine recognition in 2023, and Super Lawyer Rising Star designations from 2018 through 2022.What This Means for ClientsFor families navigating divorce, child custody disputes, or domestic violence restraining orders, choosing the right attorney often comes down to judgment and trust. Independent recognition from a peer-reviewed source like Doyle's Guide gives prospective clients an additional point of reference as they make that decision.Hopper Hopper & Strebe handles contested family law matters with a focus on protecting families and building futures. The firm partners with forensic CPAs, business valuation experts, and other professionals to help clients protect family assets, including closely held businesses, during divorce proceedings. The team is particularly experienced in complex custody disputes and in domestic violence cases on both sides of the issue.About Hopper Hopper & StrebeHopper Hopper & Strebe is a Northern California family law firm with offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and El Dorado Hills. The firm's attorneys bring more than 40 years of combined experience to divorce, child custody, domestic violence restraining orders, and divorces involving business owners. With Jason Hopper and Jessica Hopper each carrying 17 years of practice and Michael Strebe contributing 15 years of trial experience, the team handles contested family law matters across Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, and surrounding counties. The family law firm offers free consultations and provides clear, level-headed guidance through emotionally demanding proceedings.

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