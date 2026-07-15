Pulsenmore Expands Home Ultrasound Clinical Utility, Backed by New Clinical Evidence

Two independent peer-reviewed studies

2 independent peer-reviewed studies validate remote BPP assessment, supporting strategy to expand its platform through scalable SaaS applications.

OMER, ISRAEL, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced growing clinical evidence supporting the expansion of its home ultrasound platform beyond individual ultrasound measurements toward more advanced prenatal assessments.Two independent peer-reviewed clinical studies, published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics (IJGO) and AJOG MFM and conducted by leading medical centers in the United States and Israel, demonstrated that the ultrasound components of the Biophysical Profile (BPP), one of the most widely used fetal surveillance examinations during pregnancy, can be successfully performed using Pulsenmore’s home ultrasound platform under real-time clinician guidance.Pulsenmore’s technology enables pregnant women to perform physician-prescribed ultrasound examinations at home using a compact ultrasound device connected to their own smartphone. Each examination is securely transmitted to a physician for remote review and clinical decision-making. To date, Pulsenmore’s platform has supported more than 250,000 home ultrasound examinations.BPP is an established, reimbursed clinical examination widely used around the world. Approximately 10% of pregnancies require repeated antenatal fetal surveillance, and BPP is one of the most commonly used assessment tools for evaluating fetal well-being in pregnancies complicated by diabetes, fetal growth restriction, decreased fetal movements, and post-term pregnancy. Its recurring utilization and existing reimbursement pathways make BPP an attractive target for software-enabled remote care.Two studies, led by Dr. Alex Peahl and colleagues at the University of Michigan and Prof. Eran Hadar and Dr. Anat Pardo at Rabin Medical Center, Israel, enrolled a total of 55 pregnant women. Both studies consistently demonstrated high agreement between home ultrasound examinations and conventional hospital-based assessments of the ultrasound components of the BPP, with strong concordance across fetal movement, fetal breathing, fetal tone, fetal presentation, fetal heart rate, and amniotic fluid assessment. The findings support the feasibility of performing this complex fetal surveillance examination remotely under clinician guidance.Prof. Eran Hadar and Dr. Anat Pardo, the Beilinson study’s principal investigators, commented:“For the first time, we demonstrated that a complex ultrasound examination can be performed remotely using a home ultrasound device operated by the pregnant woman herself, while maintaining high agreement with hospital-based examinations. This approach has the potential to improve access to maternal-fetal care, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and become an important component of future digital pregnancy care.”Dr. Alex Peahl, the University of Michigan study’s principal investigator, commented:“The BPP4Me study is an important first step in making antenatal testing available for all patients, even those facing the greatest barriers to care.”Together, these independent studies strengthen the clinical evidence supporting the expansion of Pulsenmore’s platform from individual ultrasound measurements to more comprehensive prenatal assessments. They also support the Company’s strategy of expanding the capabilities of its existing platform through dedicated software-based clinical applications, creating opportunities to introduce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) modules that can expand Pulsenmore’s addressable market while increasing the value of its existing installed base.Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, said:“Each validated clinical application strengthens the value of our platform for healthcare providers and expands our addressable market through a SaaS-driven strategy. We believe this approach unlocks new recurring revenue opportunities and positions us for sustained long-term growth.”About PulsenmorePulsenmore Ltd. is dedicated to revolutionizing maternal health through home-use ultrasound technology that connects mothers and healthcare providers remotely. By leveraging advanced imaging and telemedicine, Pulsenmore makes prenatal care patient-centric, expanding access and improving continuity of care.For more information, visit www.pulsenmore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.