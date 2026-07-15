The Energy Suite & EON Lights Partner to Bring Permanent, App-Controlled Lighting to the Energy Technologies Ecosystem

Strategic partnership integrates EON's custom-built, made-in-the-USA permanent lighting systems into The Energy Suite's unified platform

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Suite (TES), the leading integrated platform for Energy Impactful Technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with EON Lights, the premium provider of custom-built, permanent outdoor lighting solutions. The partnership brings EON's fully customizable, app-controlled LED lighting systems — designed and manufactured in the United States — directly into The Energy Suite's unified energy ecosystem.As homeowners and businesses look for smarter, more efficient ways to manage energy use around the exterior of their properties, EON's permanent lighting systems offer a durable, energy-efficient alternative to seasonal lighting and outdated fixtures. Built to withstand extreme weather for years of reliable performance, EON's systems put full control of color, pattern, and scheduling in the hands of the customer through a single app — extending The Energy Suite's mission of helping people achieve energy independence (ei) through smarter technology choices.“The Energy Suite brings together the suite of Energy Impactful Technologies” A unified strategy to combat AI-driven electricity demand and grid instability.“We couldn't be more excited to join The Energy Suite platform. EON was built on the idea that lighting should be smart, efficient, and effortless — no more ladders, no more waste, no more guesswork. The Energy Suite shares that same commitment to bringing homeowners real, lasting energy solutions , and this partnership lets us extend that vision to every home and business in their network. Together, we're showing that energy independence isn't just about generation and storage — it's about every technology working smarter, and lighting is a big part of that story.”— Joe Davidson, CEO, EON Lights“EON is exactly the kind of partner The Energy Suite looks for — a company that has taken something homeowners have always accepted as inefficient and wasteful, like seasonal string lights, and replaced it with a permanent, energy-efficient, fully customizable system. Their made-in-the-USA build quality and app-based control put them in a category of their own. Adding EON to our platform means our partners and customers now have access to a smarter approach to exterior lighting, fully integrated with the complete suite of Energy Impactful Technologies that define The Energy Suite.”— Rex Halbeisen, CEO & Founder, The Energy SuiteWHY THIS PARTNERSHIP MATTERS NOWThe United States electric grid faces an unprecedented stress test. The explosive growth of artificial intelligence data centers is projected to add tens of gigawatts of new electricity demand over the next decade, straining transmission infrastructure and accelerating rate increases for consumers and businesses alike. Every technology that reduces unnecessary consumption — from smart lighting to advanced thermostats — plays a role in easing that burden.The Energy Suite's strategy is clear: bring together the complete suite of Energy Impactful Technologies into a single, integrated platform that enables contractors, partners, homeowners, and businesses to fight back — reducing demand, optimizing consumption, generating clean power, and storing it reliably. The EON partnership strengthens the conservation and efficiency layer of the TES ecosystem, replacing wasteful, short-lived seasonal lighting with a permanent, energy-efficient system built to last.THE ENERGY SUITE: A COMPLETE PORTFOLIO OF ENERGY IMPACTFUL TECHNOLOGIESThe Energy Suite platform integrates conservation, efficiency, and generation technologies into one unified ecosystem. TES-certified partners and contractors can now deliver the full spectrum of Energy Impactful Technologies to every customer — creating comprehensive, customized pathways energy independence (ei). The TES platform includes: Conservation Technologies, Efficiency Technologies and Generation Technologies. The permanent lighting solutions by EON fit in the Efficiency category.ABOUT THE ENERGY SUITEThe Energy Suite is the leading integrated platform for Energy Impactful Technologies, combining conservation, efficiency, and generation solutions into a single, unified ecosystem. TES empowers homeowners, businesses, contractors, and partners to achieve energy independence (ei) through a comprehensive, scalable portfolio of energy technologies.ABOUT EON LIGHTSEON is a premium provider of custom-built, permanent outdoor lighting solutions, designed and manufactured in the United States. EON's fully customizable LED systems allow homeowners and businesses to control color, pattern, and scheduling from a single app — powering everything from year-round accent and holiday lighting to motion-activated security lighting and commercial storefront displays. Built from commercial-grade materials engineered to withstand extreme weather, EON's systems eliminate the need for seasonal lighting installation while giving customers complete,

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