ome DSI services will be suspended on Sunday morning due to system maintenance

MACAU, July 15 - The Identification Services Bureau will conduct system maintenance from midnight to 9 a. m. on 19 July 2026 (Sunday). During this period, the Electronic Identity and My Border Crossing services operate as usual, but the following services provided through the "Macao One Account" and the "Business and Associations Platform" will be affected:

Application for the Certificate of Criminal Record (Macao One Account) Application for the Certificate of Personal Data (Macao One Account) Overseas Assistance – Lost Travel Documents in Journey (Macao One Account) Association and foundation office-holders’ information enquiry (Business and Associations Platform)

In addition, self-service application kiosks, self-service collection kiosks and multi-functional kiosks will be suspended. The affected services will resume normal after 9 a.m. on the same day. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.