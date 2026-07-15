Mortgage loans statistics – May 2026

MACAU, July 15 - According to statistics released today (15 July) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) decreased month-on-month in May 2026. With regard to the outstanding balances, RMLs dropped whereas CRELs witnessed growth on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In May 2026, new RMLs approved by Macao banks fell by 3.1% month-on-month to MOP1.11 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 96.7% of the total, decreased by 5.4% to MOP1.08 billion; the non-resident component increased to MOP36.54 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between March and May 2026 was MOP1.12 billion, up 15.6% from the previous period (February to April 2026).

New CRELs decreased by 66.0% to MOP552.01 million from a relatively high base in the previous month. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 98.9% of the total, fell by 66.1% to MOP545.83 million; new CRELs to non-residents dropped by 40.0% to MOP6.18 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between March and May 2026 was MOP849.66 million, up 2.5% from the previous period (February to April 2026).

Outstanding balances

As at end-May 2026, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.2% month-on-month and 5.0% year-on-year to MOP202.90 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.8% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents dropped by 0.2% whereas those to non-residents remained stable.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP133.61 billion, which rose by 0.4% from the preceding month but dropped by 8.9% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.4% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents increased by 0.5% whereas those to non-residents fell by 0.8%.

Delinquency ratios

At end-May 2026, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.6%, which kept stable from a month ago and a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.6%, which remained unchanged from the previous month but rose by 0.2 percentage points from end-May 2025.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in the Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page