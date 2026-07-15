Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – June 2026

MACAU, July 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 July) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP243.9 billion (USD30.20 billion) at the end of June 2026. The reserves increased by 3.6% from the revised value of MOP235.3 billion (USD29.17 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-June 2026 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 88.8% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-May 2026.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca rose 0.61 points month-on-month but dropped 0.70 points year-on-year to 100.0 in June 2026, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.