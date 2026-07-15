Shortlist for the second phase of the programme “Local View Power” announced

MACAU, July 15 - 30 documentaries, short features and animations have been recently shortlisted for the second phase of the programme “Local View Power”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym).

A total of 74 applications were received in this open call, of which 30 projects were shortlisted for the second phase after evaluation by the jury. Shortlisted candidates are required to attend a workshop organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and submit a detailed video production plan (including a detailed shooting script) and the respective budget plan on or before 31 August 2026. No supplementary documents will be accepted after the deadline. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a meeting with the jury in September 2026. The adjudicating panel will select works based on criteria such as the creativity, originality of content, thematic expression and the feasibility of the production, among others, for the third phase.

The list of shortlisted projects for the second phase is available on IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Mr. Leong or Mr. Kuan through tel. no. 8399 6297 or 8399 6295 during office hours.