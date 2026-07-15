Dog Park in Avenida da Ponte da Amizade to be temporarily closed from Thursday due to improvement works

MACAU, July 15 - Multiple facilities of the Dog Park in Avenida da Ponte da Amizade are showing signs of aging after many years of use. To provide a safer, more comfortable and more convenient activity space for the public and their dogs, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will start improvement works on the coming Thursday (16 July) to enlarge the dog park, change the play facilities for dogs, and install dog washing tubs and shading facilities.

The project will last for around 90 working days, during which the Dog Park in Avenida da Ponte da Amizade, as well as the access to its entrance, will be temporarily closed. The public can use the Dog Park in Estrada do Reservatório instead, which is open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused. For enquiries, the public can call IAM’s Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.