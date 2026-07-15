Influential Women Profiles Britne Corkill: Vice President And Senior Relationship Manager IV at Columbia Bank

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Relationship-Driven Banking Through Financial Expertise, Client Advocacy, and Community-Focused LeadershipPhoenix, Arizona – Britne Corkill, Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager IV at Columbia Bank, is a highly accomplished financial services executive with approximately 26 years of experience in banking, commercial lending, and relationship management. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for developing trusted client relationships, delivering strategic financial solutions, and helping businesses achieve long-term stability and growth.Born and raised in Arizona, Britne brings deep regional knowledge and a strong understanding of the communities and businesses she serves. In her current role, she leads with a client-first approach, specializing in commercial lending, deposit growth, networking, and strategic business development. She works closely with business owners and organizations to understand their goals, identify opportunities, and provide tailored financial strategies designed to support their continued success.Britne’s career in banking began at just 15 years old, influenced by the encouragement and example of her mother. Early exposure to the industry helped her develop a strong foundation of discipline, accountability, and professionalism. During college, she worked at JCPenney before making a pivotal transition into banking, beginning as a part-time teller at Bank One, which later became Chase.What started as an entry-level opportunity became the foundation for a successful and evolving career. Through dedication, consistency, and a strong commitment to learning, Britne advanced through a variety of increasingly complex roles in retail banking, branch leadership, and relationship management. Along the way, she developed expertise in lending, portfolio growth, operational leadership, and client acquisition strategies.Her professional journey reflects a long-standing commitment to growth and excellence. By continuously expanding her knowledge and embracing new challenges, Britne has developed the skills necessary to lead in a highly competitive and constantly changing financial environment.In her current leadership position, Britne manages a dynamic pipeline of commercial opportunities while maintaining strong engagement with clients, community partners, and industry professionals. Her responsibilities include leading strategic conversations, building referral networks, identifying business opportunities, and creating financial solutions aligned with the unique needs of each client.Known for her ability to build trust and establish lasting partnerships, Britne believes successful banking relationships are built on honesty, communication, and consistent follow-through. Her leadership style emphasizes transparency, accountability, and finding efficient ways to achieve meaningful results.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Britne is deeply committed to serving her community. She serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for the Tempe Community Action Agency, contributing to initiatives focused on food security, housing stability, health resources, and economic empowerment. Through this work, she continues to support efforts that strengthen individuals and families throughout her community.Britne attributes much of her success to the influence of her mother and the early lessons she learned through beginning her banking career at a young age. Her mother instilled in her the importance of discipline, perseverance, and taking responsibility for her own future.Starting in banking as a teenager allowed Britne to gain valuable experience, develop confidence in working with clients, and understand the importance of service. Those early lessons became the foundation for the professional mindset she carries today.She also credits her continued success to perseverance and the willingness to keep moving forward. The best career advice Britne has received is to never give up. She believes that resilience, patience, and commitment to long-term goals are essential qualities for navigating challenges and achieving meaningful success.Throughout her career, Britne has faced obstacles and moments of uncertainty, but she has remained focused on continuous improvement. She believes that staying dedicated, learning from experiences, and maintaining a positive mindset are key components of professional growth.For young women interested in banking, Britne believes the opportunities within the industry are limitless. She encourages aspiring professionals to explore different entry points, whether beginning as a teller, pursuing a degree in finance or accounting, or seeking internships with financial institutions.She strongly recommends internships because they provide valuable real-world experience and allow individuals to understand the industry firsthand. Britne also encourages young women to take advantage of professional networking opportunities, build connections through platforms such as LinkedIn, and seek guidance from individuals already working in banking.She believes that actively pursuing resources, mentorship, and relationships can open doors and help women create successful careers within financial services.Britne recognizes that one of the biggest challenges facing the banking industry today is the current economic environment and its impact on businesses and borrowers. She understands that unexpected events, including the pandemic, created financial challenges that continue to affect many individuals and organizations.She also recognizes the realities of business development, including the difficulty of investing time and effort into opportunities that may ultimately not move forward. However, Britne believes that challenges often create opportunities to find alternative solutions.Because of her extensive experience in banking and her deep connections throughout Arizona, Britne is able to help clients explore additional resources when traditional solutions may not be available. This includes connecting individuals and businesses with other financial institutions or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which provide support and access to capital for qualified borrowers.For Britne, helping clients does not end when a transaction cannot be completed. She believes that continuing to provide guidance, resources, and support is what creates lasting relationships built on trust.The values that guide Britne’s professional and personal life include honesty, communication, transparency, integrity, and teamwork. She believes strong communication creates stronger teams and allows individuals to grow while working toward shared goals.Britne understands that transparency must be balanced with professional responsibilities, but she believes that being ethical, consistent, and trustworthy is essential to building meaningful relationships.She also believes in working smarter rather than simply working harder. By focusing on efficiency, thoughtful decision-making, and intentional actions, she strives to create sustainable success for herself, her team, and her clients.Outside of her career, Britne values family, friendships, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. She and her husband intentionally make time for their individual interests and relationships, creating space for personal growth and connection. While her husband enjoys Tuesday evenings with friends for trivia, Britne uses Wednesdays as her own time for hiking or reconnecting with friends.Through her leadership in banking, commitment to community service, and dedication to helping others succeed, Britne Corkill continues to demonstrate the impact of relationship-driven leadership and a career built on perseverance, integrity, and genuine care for the people she serves.Learn More about Britne Corkill:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Britne-Corkill Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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