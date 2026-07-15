Back to education campaign

Al Aman Fund Launched the Annual Back to Education Campaign to Support Orphaned Youth for the 2026/2027 Academic Year

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans has launched its annual Back to Education Campaign to support orphaned youth during the 2026/2027 academic year. The campaign comes as the Fund prepares to welcome a new cohort of orphaned youth graduating from care homes, alongside eligible orphaned youth from across the Kingdom. It aims to raise donations to cover education costs, living expenses, and capacity building programs, while helping them navigate one of the most critical transitional stages of their lives.Upon reaching the age of 18, orphaned youth living in care homes are required to leave institutional care and begin an independent chapter of their lives. Although they carry ambitions and aspirations for the future, many face new responsibilities and challenges without the continued family support or guidance available to their peers. Al Aman Fund was established 20 years ago to support these orphaned youth during this transition, enabling them to continue their education and build more secure and stable futures.This year’s campaign holds particular significance as it marks two decades since the establishment of Al Aman Fund. The campaign seeks to cover the education costs of a new cohort of orphaned youth from across Jordan who have been admitted to public universities through the Unified Admission process.The campaign’s support extends beyond education. It also includes housing, monthly allowances and health insurance, in addition to mental-health and capacity building programs delivered through SIDE curriculum. These programs are designed to help orphans youth move into the next stage of their lives with greater confidence, stability and reassurance.Commenting on the campaign launch, Eng. Noor Homoud, The Fund Director, said:“Every year, we welcome a new cohort of orphaned youth joining Al Aman family as they begin a new chapter in their lives after leaving care homes. These orphaned youth have great dreams and ambitions, and what they need most is an opportunity and a reliable support system that enables them to continue their education and build their futures with confidence and dignity. “Through this campaign, we seek to provide that support and pave a safer path towards a better future, with the contribution of every individual and institution that believes education is the foundation of a stable life and a promising future. Every contribution opens a new door of security for an orphaned youth and brings them one step closer to the future they deserve.”Al Aman Fund invites individuals and institutions to support the campaign through Zakat and Sadaqah, helping orphaned youth continue their education and build a better future.Donations can be made through CliQ using the alias Amanfund, by calling 06 566 4427, or through the Fund’s website at:Donations can also be made through eFAWATEERcom, electronic wallets and mobile applications, or by visiting Al-Aman Fund’s booth at City Mall, P1 level.

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