Influential Women Features Krisi Kastl, J.D.: Founder And CEO Of Kastl Law, P.C.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Trial Experience, Client Advocacy, and Legal Leadership to Champion Justice and Inspire Future Generations of AttorneysDallas–Fort Worth, Texas – Krisi Kastl, J.D., is a highly accomplished personal injury trial attorney and the Founder and CEO of Kastl Law, P.C., based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. With more than two decades of legal experience, she has built a distinguished career representing individuals and families navigating some of the most challenging moments of their lives.At Kastl Law, P.C., Krisi leads a plaintiff -focused personal injury practice dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered harm due to negligence, accidents, or wrongdoing. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, trucking and commercial vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, traumatic brain injuries, premises liability, and other complex injury casesSince founding Kastl Law, P.C. in 2006, Krisi has developed a practice recognized for its commitment to personalized representation and strong trial preparation. As both the firm’s executive leader and an active trial attorney, she oversees the strategic direction of the organization while remaining directly involved in case development, depositions, mediations, and courtroom proceedings.Throughout her career, Krisi has tried over a hundred cases to jury verdict, earning recognition for her persuasive advocacy, litigation strategy, and ability to navigate complex personal injury matters. Before establishing her own firm, she held attorney and leadership positions at several plaintiff-focused law firms, where she gained extensive experience in trial preparation, client representation, and litigation management.Her leadership approach combines legal excellence with hands-on involvement. By maintaining an active role in both the business and legal operations of her firm, Krisi has created an environment focused on strong advocacy, professional growth, and exceptional client service.Beyond her legal practice, Krisi has made a significant impact through her involvement in the legal community. She previously served as President of the Dallas Bar Association and held leadership positions as President of Texas Women Lawyers and the Dallas Women Lawyers Association. Through these roles, she has championed professional development, mentorship, and increased opportunities for women within the legal field. Krisi’s commitment to leading, mentoring, and advocating for women in legal spaces has earned her numerous recognitions, such as her Louise Raggio Women’s Legal Advocate award and the Texas Women Lawyers Pathfinder award.Krisi’s commitment to supporting women in law reflects her belief that strong leadership and representation are essential to the continued growth of the profession. She has dedicated much of her career to encouraging attorneys at all stages of their careers and helping create pathways for future leaders.Krisi attributes her success to the influence of her parents, particularly her mother, whom she describes as the smartest person she has ever known. Although her mother did not have a college degree and once imagined a different path for herself, she raised seven children while demonstrating resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to hard work.From her mother, Krisi learned that success is built by consistently showing up, putting in the effort, and remaining committed even when challenges arise. While she also recognizes the influence of her father, she credits her mother’s example as a powerful source of inspiration throughout her personal and professional life.The career advice that has guided Krisi throughout her journey is to remain authentic, work hard, and remember that success is ultimately about people rather than money. These principles have shaped the way she approaches her clients, colleagues, and leadership responsibilities.Krisi believes that meaningful professional relationships and genuine service are at the center of a successful career. By focusing on people and purpose, she has been able to build a practice and reputation grounded in trust, dedication, and integrity.For young women entering the legal profession, Krisi emphasizes the importance of taking initiative and being willing to pursue opportunities before feeling completely ready. She believes that success often comes from simply showing up, raising your hand, and embracing challenges.She encourages aspiring attorneys to step outside their comfort zones, recognize their abilities, and understand that confidence is developed through experience. By accepting opportunities and continuing to grow, young women can build successful and fulfilling legal careers.Krisi also recognizes that gender inequality remains an ongoing challenge within the legal profession. While progress has been made, she believes there are still situations where women must work harder to gain recognition and equal standing in a traditionally male-dominated field. Through advocacy, mentorship, and leadership, Krisi remains committed to helping create a more inclusive legal community where women have the opportunity to succeed and lead.The values most important to Krisi are helping others, honesty, and maintaining balance between professional responsibilities and personal fulfillment. She believes in working to live rather than allowing work to define every aspect of life, even while acknowledging that achieving that balance requires intentional effort.She also values hard work and education while recognizing that success is not determined solely by credentials. Inspired by her mother’s example, Krisi believes character, dedication, compassion, and the willingness to consistently show up are the qualities that truly define achievement.Through her work as a trial attorney, firm leader, and advocate for women in law, Krisi Kastl continues to demonstrate a commitment to justice, mentorship, and meaningful impact. Her career reflects the power of perseverance, authenticity, and dedicated service to others.Learn More about Krisi Kastl:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Krisi-Kastl or through her website, https://www.kastllaw.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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