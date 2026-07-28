St. Petersburg's Skyline Is Being Rewritten. Jennifer Thayer Group Is Tracking Every Move

Jennifer Thayer Group

As four major developers reshape downtown St. Petersburg, local luxury authority Jennifer Thayer offers buyers a first look at what's coming.

Through years of experience in luxury new construction and relationships with developers, we are able to provide insight that helps our clients make informed decisions with a competitive advantage.” — Jennifer Thayer

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown St. Petersburg is entering one of the most active development cycles in its history, with four major players, Feldman Equities with Property Markets Group, Valor Real Estate Development, Kolter Group, and Red Apple Group, advancing new towers that will redefine the city's skyline and its luxury real estate market. Jennifer Thayer, founder of Jennifer Thayer Group at Keller Williams St. Pete, is closely tracking each project on behalf of her clients, offering firsthand insight into a pipeline that will shape the city's next chapter of luxury living.Leading the activity is the Waldorf Astoria Residences St. Petersburg, a 50-story, 163-residence tower set to become the tallest building in the city. The project has already surpassed $200 million in presales and secured a $27 million penthouse contract, the highest-priced condominium sale in Tampa Bay history. Nearby, the Roche Bobois Residences, a 29-story tower marking the storied French design house's first branded residential project in the United States, has a penthouse under contract for $13.2 million, a figure expected to set a new regional benchmark once finalized.Kolter Group, the developer behind ONE St. Petersburg, Saltaire, and Art House, is advancing on multiple fronts at once: a newly approved 21-story tower in downtown, a waterfront development proposed for Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach, and its recent acquisition of the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, a prime parcel opposite the Dali Museum with significant redevelopment potential. Meanwhile, Red Apple Group is working towards selling the last handful of remaining condominiums at the Residences at 400 Central, the city's current tallest tower. It is already advancing its next project near Mirror Lake.“The advantage in this market is working with someone who understands these developments long before they become public conversations. Our clients aren't relying on headlines to understand what's happening in the market. They're working with a team that's following these projects every day, maintaining relationships with the people behind them, and providing insight that helps them stay ahead of what's coming next. Through years of experience in luxury new construction and strong relationships with development teams, we’re able to provide insight that helps our clients make informed decisions before the broader market catches up.” said Jennifer Thayer, founder of Jennifer Thayer Group.That insight isn't new to Jennifer's business; it's foundational to it. Her career began in 2005 as the on-site exclusive sales representative for Cantor Development at Signature Place, one of downtown St. Petersburg's earliest contemporary luxury developments. From 2015 to 2018, she served as the on-site Sales Executive for ONE St. Petersburg, playing a direct role in the successful sellout of 67% of the building's residences, the largest luxury development in downtown at the time.That firsthand experience inside the development process, not just around it, has shaped how Jennifer Thayer Group operates today. Several agents on the team maintain their own direct relationships with local developers, providing clients with a rare, collective vantage point into projects that are still years from breaking ground.Since 2018, Jennifer Thayer Group has closed more than $730 million in real estate transactions across the Tampa Bay area, earning recognition as City-Wide Agent of the Year four years running and placing among the top 1% of agents in Pinellas County. That track record, paired with direct relationships across the region's leading development teams, positions the group as a trusted advocate for buyers navigating this next wave of downtown growth.Jennifer Thayer Group will continue to provide market updates as these projects progress toward groundbreaking and sales launch.

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