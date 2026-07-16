ClickHouse Brings Open House Roadshow to Europe With Three-City Roadshow for the Next Generation of Data and AI Builders

ClickHouse Open House Schedule

Amsterdam, London and Munich to host free community events combining hands-on training, technical deep dives and product innovation.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickHouse, the open-source database management system for real-time analytics, is bringing its Open House Roadshow to Europe. The three-city conference series aims to bring together Europe's growing community of developers, data engineers, architects, and technology leaders working on the next generation of real-time analytics and artificial intelligence applications.Taking place across Amsterdam (1 September 2026), London (30 September 2026) and Munich (6 October 2026), Open House Roadshow Europe will offer a full day of hands-on technical workshops, keynote sessions, product announcements, customer stories and networking opportunities. The free events build on the momentum of ClickHouse's flagship Open House conference, previously hosted in San Francisco, USA, extending the experience to one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets. Across the three cities, ClickHouse expects to welcome more than 1,000 attendees."Europe has one of the world's most vibrant engineering communities, and we're seeing tremendous demand from organisations looking to modernise their data infrastructure for AI and real-time analytics," said Arno van Driel, VP EMEA at ClickHouse. "Open House Roadshow Europe is about bringing that community together, not simply to showcase technology, but to exchange ideas, learn from production deployments and give developers practical skills they can apply immediately." van Driel added.Across Europe, organisations are entering a new phase of data infrastructure modernisation, driven by the rise of AI, real-time analytics and increasingly complex workloads. In turn, the demand for real-time insights from ever-growing data volumes grows. Continued growth in the global database management systems market is expected as enterprises modernise their data management systems to support AI, observability and real-time analytics workloads. Europe has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions for cloud-native data infrastructure investment, creating new demand for practical education, technical collaboration and knowledge sharing.ClickHouse Open House Roadshow Europe has been designed to bring the data community together, giving attendees direct access to the engineers, product leaders and practitioners shaping the future of modern analytical databases. Through hands-on learning, technical discussions and real-world insights, the event will empower developers and technology teams to build faster, more scalable data-driven applications.Each event will kick off at 8:30 AM with registration, breakfast and networking, followed by optional hands-on workshops from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Attendees can choose between two practical training sessions: “Observing and Improving AI Agents with Langfuse” or “One Database Every Workload: A ClickHouse Workshop.” The sessions will provide attendees with practical experience across real-time analytics, observability and building AI-powered systems.Confirmed speakers include Alexey Milovidov, CTO and co-creator of ClickHouse, Tanya Bragin, VP Product & Marketing at ClickHouse, Tyler Hannan, Senior Director Developer Advocacy at ClickHouse, and Marc Klingen, Cofounder at Langfuse, alongside leaders from the wider ClickHouse ecosystem.Rather than focusing on high-level theory, Open House Roadshow Europe will provide attendees with practical implementation guidance, live demonstrations and opportunities to engage directly with the engineers and customers deploying ClickHouse in production across some of the industry's most demanding workloads.Registration for all three Open House Europe events is free, with places available on a first-come, first-served basis.Event dates1) Amsterdam: 1 September 2026 at WestergasTo register and to view the agenda, visit the ClickHouse Open House Amsterdam page: https://clickhouse.com/openhouse/amsterdam-2026 2) London: 30 September 2026 at CodeNodeTo register and to view the agenda, visit the ClickHouse Open House London page: https://clickhouse.com/openhouse/london-2026 3) Munich: 6 October 2026 at Münchner MachereiTo register and to view the agenda, visit the ClickHouse Open House Amsterdam page: https://clickhouse.com/openhouse/munich-2026 About ClickHouseClickHouse is an open-source, column-oriented SQL database management system designed for Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and real-time data analytics. Built for speed and scalability, ClickHouse enables organisations to process massive volumes of data for real-time analytics, observability, machine learning and AI applications with industry-leading performance and cost efficiency.About Open House RoadshowOpen House Roadshow Europe is part of ClickHouse’s global Open House conference series, bringing the event experience directly to communities around the world. The roadshow will bring together ClickHouse users, contributors, developers and data leaders for a day of technical learning, product updates, real-world use cases and conversations around the future of data infrastructure.Across Amsterdam, London and Munich, attendees can expect a programme featuring insights from ClickHouse leadership, deep technical sessions from the engineers and practitioners building modern data systems, customer stories showcasing real-world deployments, live demonstrations and interactive discussions.

Want a taste of what Open House Europe is all about? Take a look at the energy, insights and community from Open House San Francisco 2026. See you in Europe!

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