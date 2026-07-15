Chairman Rick Scott Celebrates Senate Passage of the Older Americans Act Reauthorization

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, on the 61st anniversary of the Older Americans Act (OAA) being signed into law, U.S. Senate Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott celebrated the passage of the OAA Reauthorization Act, legislation to renew vital programs our nation’s seniors rely on.

Chairman Rick Scott said, “I am thrilled to see the OAA Reauthorization Act unanimously pass the Senate. This legislation is critical to protecting seniors’ independence and reaffirms Congress’ commitment to the older Americans who built and served this country. As Aging Committee Chairman, I have led the charge in reauthorizing the OAA and seen firsthand through multiple hearings the positive impacts legislative solutions can have on seniors and caregivers alike, giving dignity and strength to those living out their golden years. I am proud to have led this effort in the Senate and urge the House of Representatives to quickly pass the OAA and send it to President Trump’s desk. I want to thank my Republican and Democrat colleagues for supporting our seniors.”

Originally enacted in 1965, the OAA has provided essential nutrition, social, and health services to older Americans for nearly six decades.

Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Chairman Bill Cassidy and Ranking Member Bernie Sanders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee joined Chairman Rick Scott in the reintroduction the OAA in June 2025. Senators Susan Collins, Tim Kaine, Ben Ray Luján, Ed Markey, Lisa Murkowski, and now-Secretary Markwayne Mullin are cosponsors of the legislation.

The OAA was last reauthorized in 2020 with unanimous passage by the Senate. The newly passed legislation would reauthorize OAA programs through fiscal year 2030, including updates to strengthen program integrity, encourage innovation and flexibility, and enhance support for family caregivers and the direct care workforce. The bill also includes provisions to better serve Tribal elders and older adults with disabilities, helping them age with dignity and independence in their communities.

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