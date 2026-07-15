Dune Buggy Dubai and Desert Safari Dubai Alternative Zerzura Reopens in Mleiha

Zerzura Dune buggy experience Dinner setup at Zerzura Zerzuras solar powered camp at night

Self-drive dune buggy Dubai adventures, overnight glamping and a more private desert safari Dubai experience return to Mleiha on 15 October.

We are building something beyond the standard desert safari: self-drive Desert Fox buggies, a four-era dinner and overnight glamping in Mleiha's protected dunes.” — Akash Ranjith, Founder, Zerzura Experiences

MLEIHA, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerzura will reopen on 15 October 2026 with a more refined desert experience that brings together self-drive dune buggy adventures, heritage dining, overnight glamping and tailor-made private events inside Mleiha National Park, about 45 to 60 minutes from Dubai.

For travelers comparing dune buggy Dubai and desert safari Dubai options this winter, Zerzura is positioning itself differently from the mass-market safari format. It is the only operator permitted to run dune buggy tours inside Mleiha National Park, giving guests access to protected dunes, fossil sites and archaeological landmarks in a UNESCO-nominated landscape rather than a crowded entertainment camp. The brand is building itself around more distinctive luxury desert experiences that combine adventure, heritage and privacy in one setting.

The brand's signature Desert Fox buggies were originally designed and built by founder Akash Ranjith, drawing on his background in motorsport engineering and his experience in suspension design. For the reopening season, Zerzura is substantially upgrading the fleet with 3-liter V6 engines intended to deliver more power, improved reliability and a smoother, quieter, more comfortable ride. Ergonomic seating, refined interiors, Bluetooth speakers and in-helmet guest communication are also being added to make the drive feel more premium and more social for guests sharing the experience.

Zerzura is also continuing to move away from the traditional desert safari Dubai playbook. Instead of tandoora dance, fire shows and high-volume camp entertainment, the experience is being shaped around privacy, atmosphere and the landscape itself, with curated music, live music nights on select dates and astronomy sessions on selected evenings. The aim is to create a more elevated alternative for couples, families, private groups and travelers who want the desert without the usual staged safari formula.

Food remains a central part of the reopening. Dinner at Zerzura, the brand's signature meal experience, is built around four eras of Mleiha history -- the Paleolithic, Neolithic, pre-Islamic and Islamic eras -- turning the menu into a story of place rather than a standard camp buffet. Guests can pair their buggy drive with sunset dinner in the dunes or extend the visit into an overnight glamping stay.

The overnight offer adds a glamping dimension for guests who want more than a short evening in the desert. Combined with camel rides, sandboarding, guided nature and fossil walks, and the option to explore the museum and archaeology sites, Zerzura is positioning itself as a full desert experience rather than only a buggy operator.

Zerzura also offers fully customized group bookings for birthdays, private celebrations, company outings, brand events and hosted experiences. Menus, entertainment, route plans and the wider program can be tailored around buggies, dinner, overnight glamping, archaeology visits and cultural storytelling to match each group.

Zerzura's camp operates entirely on solar power and forms part of a broader sustainability approach that includes ghaf-tree planting, support for indigenous species and site planning designed to preserve the desert's natural water flow. The brand was named the World Travel Awards 2025 Winner for the Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator, and bookings for the 2026-27 season will reopen from 15 October.

More information on reopening dates, private bookings and experiences is available from Zerzura Experiences.

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