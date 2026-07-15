Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 14, 2026

CCTV: The Roundtable Dialogue on South China Sea Security was held in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 13, in which the representative from the Chinese Foreign Ministry again debunked relevant fallacies on the “2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea.” Can you share more details?



Lin Jian: Just as what the MFA delegate said at the Roundtable Dialogue on South China Sea Security, the “arbitration” is in essence a political farce masqueraded as a legal process. A decade ago, the “arbitral tribunal” exceeded its authority and abused its jurisdiction. The “award” it rendered is illegal, null and void. Over the past decade, more and more farsighted people have become clear-eyed about the nature of the “arbitration.” The practice of many countries, as well as the way international judicial bodies have dealt with relevant cases, also differs from the “award.” By neither accepting nor participating in the “arbitration,” and by neither accepting nor recognizing the “award,” China is upholding the international rule of law and maritime order with concrete actions.

The illegal “award” will by no means change the history and facts that China exercises sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction on Nanhai Zhudao and its adjacent waters, will by no means shake China’s resolve and will to safeguard sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and will by no means influence China’s policy and position that relevant disputes shall be solved by negotiation and consultation between parties directly concerned. China will continue working with regional countries for the peace and security in the South China Sea as well as the prosperity and development in the region.

Shenzhen TV: On July 12, several European countries including Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania joined the U.S. and the Philippines in issuing a statement ten years after the “South China Sea arbitration award”. The EU also released a statement in that regard. What would you like to say in response?



Lin Jian: The joint statement ten years after the “South China Sea arbitration award” issued by the U.S. and the Philippines together with several European countries, plus the EU statement, are a distortion of facts and act of vilification against China. We deplore and reject them. The head of the Department of European Affairs of China’s Foreign Ministry has lodged strong protests respectively with the heads of the diplomatic missions of the countries concerned and the EU delegation to China.

China’s sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and relevant rights and interests in the South China Sea were established in the long course of history, and are solidly grounded in the law. China’s position on the “South China Sea arbitration” is clear, consistent and firm. To begin with, the “tribunal”, an ad hoc body patched up to serve a political agenda, has no authority or impartiality to speak of. The “arbitration” violates fundamental principles of international law. It is nothing but a stunt pulled by a handful of Western countries for the political purpose of containing China. China neither accepts nor recognizes the “award,” and opposes and will never accept any claim or action arising from it.

Certain European countries need to be reminded that blatantly applying double standards on issues concerning international law will only further erode their own credibility on the international stage, and does not help deepen mutual trust between China and Europe. Europe is not a party in the South China Sea and is in no position to pass judgment on China’s legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. We urge the EU side to act prudently, stop endorsing the illegal “award,” and not to affect the China-EU ties and cooperation.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting: The United States has announced a naval blockade targeting Iran despite China’s repeated opposition to such measures by the United States. Is Beijing prepared to take any concrete steps to mitigate the impact of these measures against Iran and deepen its economic and military cooperation with Iran? If so, what specific actions can be expected?



Lin Jian: China is deeply concerned over resumed military conflict in the Gulf region. China calls on relevant parties to heed the strong call for peace and stability from the region and beyond, remain calm and exercise restraint, safeguard the hard-won ceasefire, avoid the return of war and more importantly, prevent the fighting from spreading and hurting more innocent people. Respect for the lawful rights and interest of the coastal countries of the Strait of Hormuz and an early resumption of normal and safe passage at the Strait is what the international community want to see. Relevant parties need to work in the same direction and seek a proper settlement. China will continue to act in line with the four propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping and make relentless efforts to deescalate and stabilize the situation in the Middle East and Gulf region.

CGTN: Today marks the 50th anniversary of the operation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA). How does China view its historic significance? Can you share with us China’s thoughts on the future of the TAZARA Railway?



Lin Jian: The TAZARA Railway is a landmark project of China-Africa friendship. More than five decades ago, despite great economic difficulties, China decided to offer assistance in building the TAZARA Railway, demonstrating China’s strong support for the national liberation and development of regional countries. During the process, people from China, Tanzania and Zambia worked shoulder to shoulder and forged the great TAZARA spirit, a precious source of inspiration for future generations.

In September, 2024, President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the revitalization project of the TAZARA Railway, marking a new historic moment of the railway. In November, 2025, when visiting Zambia, Premier Li Qiang, together with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian Vice President Emmanuel John Nchimbi, attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the TAZARA revitalization project. The three sides released a joint statement on building the TAZARA Railway prosperity belt.

At this new historical starting point, China will work with both Tanzania and Zambia to advance the revitalization project and the prosperity belt, forge the railway into a path to freedom, development, friendship, happiness, green development and harmony, contribute to the joint pursuit of modernization among the three countries and other regional countries, and inject sustained momentum into building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

EFE: Last week, United States and Paraguay announced that they detected multiple actors linked to China that had infiltrated Paraguayan government cybersystems. Yesterday, an officer from the Paraguayan government said that they have sufficient evidence to attribute this to China. What’s your comment for this finding?



Lin Jian: China is against hacking and combats it in accordance with the law. We are firmly against politically-motivated disinformation concerning cybersecurity.

The United States has long engaged in systemic global cyber attacks and meanwhile making other countries join the U.S. in slandering China on cybersecurity only to advance the U.S.’s own geopolitical agenda. China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this. We urge those countries not to be used as geopolitical tools and accomplice of the U.S. government in spreading the “Chinese cyber attack” disinformation.