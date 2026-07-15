Willcox International Holdings Commences West Virginia Based Rare Earth Feedstock Stockpiling

WINH Logo WV Rare Earth Stockpile WV Rare Earth

Phase 1 of operations involves stockpiling approximately 200 tons per day of rare earth ores for further screening, sizing and concentration

Willcox International Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WINH)

HAZARD, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willcox International Holdings Inc., (“WINH” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: WINH), a developer of resources containing high-value rare earth elements, critical minerals, and other infrastructure-related materials for the defense and industrial markets, today announced, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming County Coal LLC, advancement of its rare earth ore deposit in Oceana, West Virginia through the commencement of stockpiling of a targeted 200 tons of rare earth ore per day at its Wyoming County, West Virginia complex. Phase 1 represents extraction, stockpiling and then mechanical concentration through the process of screening, sorting and sizing of the ore bodies to target the highest value rare earth and critical mineral concentrates within the site, which will then lead into the next phase of concentration.Tarlis Thompson, CEO of the Company’s mining operations stated, “We are grateful to work with the local West Virginia community to solve these complex national security challenges regarding rare earth and critical minerals. We have begun extracting and stockpiling these materials present at our Wyoming County Coal site at commercial scale and will soon transition to screening, sizing and concentrating the materials mechanically. Through our partnership and agreement with ReElement Technologies, we are working to implement an economically viable process for our feedstocks and are excited about the developments taking place. Willcox and ReElement have been collaborating and conducting extensive testing on froth flotation and other low costs methods to further concentrate such material before feeding into their extensive work on separation and purification platform. We are also evaluating other sites in West Virginia that could possess high levels of Germanium to wrap into our process”.In addition to the current rare earth elements and other critical minerals present at Wyoming County Coal, the Company is also seeking local sources of Germanium, a key element used in a variety of key industries, such as optics, infrared optics, high-speed electronics, and high-efficiency solar cells. Germanium production from coal-based resources has historically been dominated by China:- 65–70% of China's primary germanium production is recovered from germanium-bearing coal and coal combustion byproducts (primarily coal ash).- A widely cited estimate found that 113 metric tons of China's germanium production in 2019 came from germanium-bearing coal, representing nearly two-thirds of its primary output.- The remaining ~30–35% comes primarily from zinc smelting residues, where germanium is recovered as a byproduct.As the United States shifts focus of mineral production and refining away from China, Wyoming County Coal is evaluating its owned mineral deposits and of nearby former coal mines to secure Germanium feedstock for processing and beneficiation, with further refining at its commercial partner, ReElement Technologies.Supporting U.S. Supply Chain ResilienceRare earth elements and critical minerals are essential to modern defense systems and advanced technologies. Materials such as Germanium (Ge), Gallium (Ga), Yttrium (Y), Gadolinium (Gd), Samarium (Sm), Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy), and Terbium (Tb) are key inputs for high-performance permanent magnets used in precision-guided systems, aerospace platforms, and advanced electronics.Other critical minerals - including lithium, cobalt, gallium, and germanium - play vital roles in energy storage, semiconductors, and optical systems.As global supply chains remain highly concentrated and demand continues to increase, the development of domestic and allied sources of these materials has become a strategic priority. Projects such as Wyoming County Coal demonstrate how unconventional resources can be leveraged to strengthen supply chain resilience while reducing reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity.About Wilcox International Holdings Inc. (OTC:WINH)Wilcox International Holdings Inc. is focused on the development of resources containing high value rare earths, critical minerals and other metal products for the global defense and infrastructure market. The Company is engaged in the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the defense and infrastructure marketplace with a focus on critical minerals and steelmaking materials. The Company has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on partnering with best-in-class partners to enable a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of critical mineral related assets in the future. For more information visit www.willcoxintl.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:investor@willcoxintl.com

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