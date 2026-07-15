INNOCN Launches 34C1U: A Professional 34" 5K Ultrawide Flat Monitor for Creators

34C1U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN , a pioneer in high-performance display technology, has officially announced the global launch of its latest professional monitor, the INNOCN 34C1U . Specifically engineered for professional designers, video editors, and digital content creators, this 34-inch 5K ultrawide flat monitor establishes a new standard for visual accuracy and workflow efficiency.Uncompromising 5K Clarity and Precision Color PerformanceAt the heart of the 34C1U is its professional-grade 34-inch IPS panel, boasting a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2160. Delivering significantly higher pixel density compared to standard ultrawide monitors, it renders text, complex design lines, and intricate textures with absolute clarity. For color-critical work, the monitor covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring faithful and vibrant reproduction of colors. Every unit is factory-calibrated to guarantee strict professional color fidelity, making it an indispensable asset for graphic designers, professional photographers, and colorists who require perfection in every frame.True-to-Life Colors Backed by Professional-Grade CalibrationEngineered as an uncompromising creative canvas, the INNOCN 34C1U delivers stunning color performance right out of the box. The monitor features an ultra-wide color gamut, covering 99% sRGB, 93% DCI-P3, enabling it to render richer, more brilliant, and exceptionally lifelike visual effects. Coupled with a color depth of 16.7 million colors (8-bit), transitions between hues remain perfectly smooth and natural. To guarantee absolute precision for color-critical workflows, every unit undergoes rigorous factory calibration to achieve a professional color accuracy of ΔE < 2. Furthermore, the 34C1U is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, providing remarkable clarity and high contrast that allows creators to see more intricate details than traditional SDR displays. With the inclusion of INNOCN’s signature ART series professional design menu, creators can easily switch color spaces to match different design, editing, and publishing requirements.Flat Screen Layout & Seamless Apple Ecosystem IntegrationFor creative professionals, screen layout and device compatibility are paramount. The INNOCN 34C1U adopts a professional 21:9 flat-screen design, eliminating the optical distortion and straight-line warping common in curved ultrawide panels—a feature essential for architects, CAD draftsmen, and UI/UX designers.Furthermore, the 34C1U is engineered to be the ultimate companion for macOS environments. With full support for Mac’s HiDPI scaling, it renders crisp, retina-like text and UI clarity on external displays, completely eliminating the blurry fonts typical of standard monitors. The display also features a specialized "Mac View" color mode, which aligns the monitor’s color output seamlessly with Apple’s native display profiles. Backed by a built-in 65W USB Type-C port, creators can transmit high-speed data, output 5K video, and power their MacBook simultaneously with a neat, clutter-free single-cable solution.Multitasking Redefined with Smart Split-Screen and 120Hz Refresh RateThe expanded 21:9 real estate is optimized for robust multitasking. With integrated Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) split-screen modes, creators can easily connect and view content from two separate devices side-by-side. To ensure the user interface remains incredibly fluid, the 34C1U features a 120Hz high refresh rate. This technology guarantees buttery-smooth scrolling through timelines in Adobe Premiere, effortless canvas panning, and reduced eye strain during long hours of meticulous editing."At INNOCN, we understand that creative professionals require tools that offer both uncompromising precision and exceptional workspace efficiency," said a spokesperson for INNOCN. "The 34C1U combines a flat 5K ultra-wide display, precise color performance, and effortless Mac integration to provide designers with an ideal canvas that allows their ideas to flow without limitations."Pricing and Availability The INNOCN 34C1U Professional Monitor is now available for order on Amazon US for $699.99.For more details or to make a purchase, please visit the INNOCN Amazon store.About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN (Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in high-end display technology. The company focuses on research, development, and manufacturing of premium monitors, including Mini LED, OLED, ultrawide, and portable displays. Committed to delivering elite visual experiences, INNOCN products consistently earn accolades for design and utility, serving professional creators, remote office workers, and gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

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