Cory Wilson Earns 2026 ThreeBestRated® Recognition for Defending Rights and Excellence in Criminal Defence in Calgary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing criminal charges can be one of the stressful and life-altering experiences a person can encounter. The legal process is often complex and the consequences that can affect an individual’s freedom, reputation, career, and personal relationship. Choosing the right criminal lawyer is essential for making an important decision in an individual's life. If people are looking for an experienced criminal lawyer who combines legal expertise with personalized advocacy, Cory Wilson is a highly-regarded and sought after defence lawyer who has an unwavering dedication to protecting his client’s rights.
Cory Wilson has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as one of top 3 criminal defense lawyers in Calgary, Alberta. This honour highlights his ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality criminal defence services and maintaining professional excellence within the legal industry.
Building a Foundation of Legal Excellence
Cory obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Calgary Faculty of Law, where he focused his studies on criminal and constitutional law. Following graduation, he completed his articles at Bennett Jones LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, where he gained valuable experience in civil litigation under the guidance of one of the country's most distinguished litigators. He is a member of Law Society of Alberta, The Canadian Bar Association and Legal Education Society of Alberta.
His legal career has also been shaped by mentorship from some of Canada's most respected legal professionals. During the early years of his criminal defence practice, Cory worked closely with Willie deWit, KC, who later became a judge of the Alberta Court of Appeal. He also trained alongside Hersh Wolch, KC, widely regarded as one of Canada's leading criminal defence lawyers.
A Commitment to Access to Justice
Beyond his work in private practice, Cory remains committed to ensuring access to justice for all individuals facing criminal charges. He dedicates his time to volunteering with Student Legal Assistance at the University of Calgary Faculty of Law, a non-profit legal clinic that provides essential legal support to lower-income individuals while helping to educate and mentor future lawyers.
Through his extensive courtroom experience, strategic advocacy, and unwavering commitment to his clients, Cory Wilson continues to set a high standard for criminal defence representation in Calgary and throughout Alberta.
Extensive Experience in Complex Criminal Cases
Throughout his legal career, Cory has developed substantial trial and appellate experience, appearing before every level of court in Alberta. He has acted as counsel in numerous high-profile and complex cases involving homicides, kidnappings, major drug investigations, and one of the largest fraud cases in Canadian history.
Cory's practice reflects his belief that every individual deserves strong legal representation regardless of their background or circumstances. Over the years, he has successfully represented clients from all walks of life, including lawyers, police officers, professional athletes, corporate executives, teachers, tradespeople, and many others.
Comprehensive Services Offered by Cory Wilson
Cory Wilson offers a broad range of criminal defense cases including, robbery, criminal code offences, murder, manslaughter, domestic assault, assault, impaired driving (DUI), sexual offences, firearm offences, driving offences, obstructing a peace officer, immediate roadside sanctions, break and enter, fraud, theft, white collar crime, mischief, criminal harassment, arson, drug offences, possession, trafficking, drug importation, and drug manufacturing.
Cory Wilson represents clients who live in a range of cities including Calgary, Airdrie, Canmore, Cochrane, Didsbury, Grand Prairie, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Strathmore, and Turner Valley. He also offers free consultation for the client’s convenience. To get an appointment with them, visit wilsoncriminaldefence.com.
Cory Wilson
Cory Wilson has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as one of top 3 criminal defense lawyers in Calgary, Alberta. This honour highlights his ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality criminal defence services and maintaining professional excellence within the legal industry.
Building a Foundation of Legal Excellence
Cory obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Calgary Faculty of Law, where he focused his studies on criminal and constitutional law. Following graduation, he completed his articles at Bennett Jones LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, where he gained valuable experience in civil litigation under the guidance of one of the country's most distinguished litigators. He is a member of Law Society of Alberta, The Canadian Bar Association and Legal Education Society of Alberta.
His legal career has also been shaped by mentorship from some of Canada's most respected legal professionals. During the early years of his criminal defence practice, Cory worked closely with Willie deWit, KC, who later became a judge of the Alberta Court of Appeal. He also trained alongside Hersh Wolch, KC, widely regarded as one of Canada's leading criminal defence lawyers.
A Commitment to Access to Justice
Beyond his work in private practice, Cory remains committed to ensuring access to justice for all individuals facing criminal charges. He dedicates his time to volunteering with Student Legal Assistance at the University of Calgary Faculty of Law, a non-profit legal clinic that provides essential legal support to lower-income individuals while helping to educate and mentor future lawyers.
Through his extensive courtroom experience, strategic advocacy, and unwavering commitment to his clients, Cory Wilson continues to set a high standard for criminal defence representation in Calgary and throughout Alberta.
Extensive Experience in Complex Criminal Cases
Throughout his legal career, Cory has developed substantial trial and appellate experience, appearing before every level of court in Alberta. He has acted as counsel in numerous high-profile and complex cases involving homicides, kidnappings, major drug investigations, and one of the largest fraud cases in Canadian history.
Cory's practice reflects his belief that every individual deserves strong legal representation regardless of their background or circumstances. Over the years, he has successfully represented clients from all walks of life, including lawyers, police officers, professional athletes, corporate executives, teachers, tradespeople, and many others.
Comprehensive Services Offered by Cory Wilson
Cory Wilson offers a broad range of criminal defense cases including, robbery, criminal code offences, murder, manslaughter, domestic assault, assault, impaired driving (DUI), sexual offences, firearm offences, driving offences, obstructing a peace officer, immediate roadside sanctions, break and enter, fraud, theft, white collar crime, mischief, criminal harassment, arson, drug offences, possession, trafficking, drug importation, and drug manufacturing.
Cory Wilson represents clients who live in a range of cities including Calgary, Airdrie, Canmore, Cochrane, Didsbury, Grand Prairie, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Strathmore, and Turner Valley. He also offers free consultation for the client’s convenience. To get an appointment with them, visit wilsoncriminaldefence.com.
Cory Wilson
Wilson Criminal Defence
+1 403-978-6052
cory@calgarylaw.ca
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