BM Plumbing + Heating Announces Major Service Expansion Across North East Essex & South Suffolk

The service has expanded across North East Essex and South Suffolk, bringing trusted plumbing, boiler, and renewable energy services to more customers than ever

LONDON, IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM Plumbing + Heating, a 5-star rated provider of domestic and commercial plumbing solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its service area. Originally focused on the immediate Ipswich community, the company is now delivering its comprehensive plumbing, heating, and modern renewable energy services to homes and businesses throughout North East Essex and South Suffolk, including Colchester, Capel St Mary, Dedham, Kesgrave and Woodbridge.

Backed by years of industry experience, BM Plumbing + Heating has built a strong local reputation for transparent pricing, fast response times, and exceptional workmanship. The company currently holds a flawless 5-star rating based on 28 verified Google reviews from North East Essex and South Suffolk homeowners, highlighting a consistent track record of customer satisfaction.

"We started with a simple commitment: to be the reliable tradespeople that customers can actually trust to turn up on time, communicate clearly, and leave their homes spotless," says Brendan Moore, owner and lead plumber at BM Plumbing + Heating. "The demand for reliable heating and modern, energy-efficient renewables has never been higher. Expanding our footprint across South Suffolk and North East Essex allows us to bring our expertise—from traditional boiler repairs to cutting-edge heat pump installations—to even more communities that need dependable, high-quality service."

As part of the expansion, residents across North East Essex and South Suffolk can now access BM Plumbing + Heating’s full suite of services:

* Plumbing: Expert general plumbing, water cylinder maintenance, and modern hot water tap installations.

* Heating: Specialised boiler installations, routine servicing, emergency repairs, underfloor heating, and oil boiler/tank solutions.

* Renewables: Forward-thinking air source heat pump installations designed to maximise household energy efficiency and lower carbon footprints.

Whether it is a responsive repair, routine maintenance, or a brand new installation, BM Plumbing + Heating is dedicated to ensuring properties run safely and efficiently year-round.

For more information about the newly expanded services or to request a quote, please visit https://bmph.co.uk/ or contact the team directly.

For more information about BM Plumbing + Heating, use the contact details below.

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